Electric vehicles are the future, and they’re coming in fast. The plug-in hybrid vehicle has been around for a few years now. But it’s only beginning to take off because of its environmental friendliness — especially when you compare them with gas-guzzling cars or trucks on our streets today. Currently, EVs are difficult to manufacture. But that could change thanks to QuantumScape (NYSE:QS); EVs could soon be more efficient and affordable than ever before. Hence, QS stock has a one-year return bump of around 70%.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO