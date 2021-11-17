ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

GALLERY: South Lafourche vs. E.D. White - Varsity and Junior Varsity

By CASEY GISCLAIR Online Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Lafourche girls' basketball team got a sweep over parish rival...

rensselaercentral.com

Girls Varsity Basketball beats Knox 46 – 42

Lady Bombers improve to 5-0 on the season winning at home against Knox. Leading scorer on the night was Jessie Ringen with 24 points, Abby Ahler with 10 points, Morgan VanMeter and Taylor VanMeter both with 4 points. The Lady Bombers will play Tuesday night at the IU Health Girls Hoops Classic against Harrison.
KNOX, IN
scottsburgathletics.com

Warriorette Varsity Basketball beats Lawrenceburg 51 – 47

The Scottsburg Warriorettes overcame early foul trouble and pulled away from Lawrenceburg by hitting clutch free throws to ice the game in route to a 51-47 road victory. The Warriorettes are now 2-1 on the season. Their next game will be at home on Thursday 11/18 against the Lady Highlanders of Floyd Central.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
escalontimes.com

Varsity Volleyball Girls Bring Title Back To Town

With a 3-0 sweep of No. 2 seed Sonora, the Escalon varsity Lady Cougars claimed the Sac-Joaquin Section Division volleyball title on Saturday. The championship match, hosted at Ripon High School, saw the top seed Lady Cougars sweep their way to the blue banner. It was the second consecutive title...
ESCALON, CA
Dothan Eagle

Dothan varsity teams lose season openers at Auburn

Dothan cut the deficit to two with 3:25 left, but Auburn pulled away by hitting 10-of-12 free throws down the stretch to the win 67-60 over the Wolves in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night in Auburn. Freshman JD Palm had 21 points and Thomas Dowd had 20...
AUBURN, AL
greencastleathletics.com

Girls Varsity Basketball opens season vs Edgewood at McAnally Center

The Greencastle Lady Tiger Cubs opened their season with a 47-25 loss to WIC opponent Edgewood on Nov 6th, 2021. Senior captain Anna Zellers led the scoring for the Cubs. with 10 points, while sophomore Madi Plew grabbed 11 rebounds in the game. Contributing in the scoring column were Evelyn Briones 5, Raigan Chavez 4, Madi Plew 4, and Emma Hunter 2.
GREENCASTLE, IN
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Curtin steps down as RBHS varsity football coach

There will be a new head varsity football coach at Riverside-Brookfield High School next year. Head coach Brendan Curtin told his team last week that he is resigning as head coach. Curtin, a former starting quarterback at RBHS, will remain as assistant principal for athletics, which is the title used...
BROOKFIELD, IL
Riverside Press Enterprise

IE Varsity’s high school football rankings, Nov. 9

Here are the IE Varsity high school football rankings heading into the CIF Southern Section quarterfinals. Up next: Friday vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium. 8. Rancho Cucamonga (6-5) Previous ranking: 11. Up next: Friday at Roosevelt. 9. Ayala (9-2) Up next: Season complete. 10. Citrus Valley (8-3) Up...
HIGH SCHOOL
eagleobserver.com

Bulldog fans get first look at varsity boys during scrimmage

DECATUR -- Family, friends and Bulldog basketball fans gathered at Peterson Gym in Decatur Friday night to get their first look at the 2021-22 Bulldog varsity boys' team. The junior varsity, which played its first official contest on Nov. 1 against the Thaden Barnstormers, also participated in the Nov. 5 contest.
DECATUR, AR
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Blast from the Past / 1987: Deary High’s junior varsity

Members of the Deary High School junior varsity boys’ basketball team assembled for their team portrait in this photo from the 1987 Mustangs’ yearbook. They are, first row from left, Randy Cannon, Tuan Nguyen, Danny Loomis, Floyd Medlock, Randy Smith, Ray Day, Jeff Lawson, Wayne Hawley; second row, Mark McCully, Mike Dimmick, Dan Thompson, Steve Griffin, Terry Saunders, Mike Halen, Chris Chase, Danny Haskell and Rod Dennis (manager). Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
DEARY, ID
The Oakland Press

South Lyon vs. TC Central D2 football semifinal photo gallery

Previously unbeaten South Lyon ran into a motivated and talented Traverse City Central squad, which didn’t want a repeat of last year’s semifinal loss, rolling to a 42-7 halftime lead in this year’s Division 2 semifinal at Greenville High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, and winning 56-20 to advance to the title game. (MATTHEW B. MOWERY — For MediaNews Group)
SOUTH LYON, MI
tecumsehchieftain.com

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL’S JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALL SQUAD

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL’S JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALL SQUAD: Players in the front row left to right, are Evin Zyla, Jackson Haughton, Brett Bohling, Gabe Burki, Levi Boardman, Terry Trew, Sergio Valles, Jannis Romer; back row, left to right, CJ Rinne, Jovony Cabrales, Nolan Wellensiek, Wyatt Ludemann, Brandon Speckmann, Keegan Jones, Jersey Graham, Cameron Lowther. Head Coach Neil Bowman.
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
WWL

Football returns for South Lafourche after Hurricane Ida

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — As high school football teams chase the championship dream across Louisiana, it was an extra special night for South Lafourche. Football is officially back in the bayou. Months after Hurricane Ida forced the Tarpons away from their home field, they were back under their own light on Friday.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
timbercreekathletics.com

Varsity Football | 8A Playoff Matchup vs Lake Mary Rams

The varsity football team is scheduled to host their 1st playoff game of the post-season this Friday against the Lake Mary Rams. The Wolves lost to the Rams in their preseason matchup 23-7 but with Timber Creek continually getting better over the course of the season, Coach Buckridge and company will certainly be looking for a different outcome. So let’s pack the stands this Friday and help cheer on our boys as they look to make a long playoff run – Go Wolves!
EDUCATION
Times-Journal

Plainview suffers varsity sweep at Oxford

OXFORD — Plainview girls coach Luke Griggs came back to the bench to start the third quarter and lamented to no one in particular that if his Bears had boxed out better in the first half they’d be leading by a lot more than the eight that showed on the scoreboard.
OXFORD, AL
Lake Charles American Press

E.D. White catches Jackets flat-footed

LAFAYETTE — Things started well for the seventh-seeded Iowa at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state volleyball tournament Thursday at the Cajundome. But mistakes cost the Yellow Jackets as No. 2 E.D. White won in straight sets, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11 “You have to bring your best game and we...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

🔴(LIVE): Kenai Central vs. Monroe Catholic | Alaska Varsity Volleyball

Monroe Catholic High School vs Kenai Central High School - American Volleyball. The Kenai Central (Kenai, AK) varsity volleyball team has a neutral playoff match vs. Monroe Catholic (Fairbanks, AK) on Thursday, November 11 @ 3:15p. This match is a part of the "2021 ASAA 3A/4A Volleyball State Championships -...
ALASKA STATE
allotsego.com

CCS Girls’ Varsity Swimmers save their best for last

Girls’ Varsity Swimmers closed out a championship 2021 fall season with a stellar weekend competing in state contests in Syracuse, N.Y., on November 5 and 7. Swimmers competed in 11 events during Section 3 sectionals on November 5, with all eight team members posting ‘best times’ for the year. Team...
SYRACUSE, NY

