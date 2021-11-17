GALLERY: South Lafourche vs. E.D. White - Varsity and Junior Varsity

The varsity football team is scheduled to host their 1st playoff game of the post-season this Friday against the Lake Mary Rams. The Wolves lost to the Rams in their preseason matchup 23-7 but with Timber Creek continually getting better over the course of the season, Coach Buckridge and company will certainly be looking for a different outcome. So let’s pack the stands this Friday and help cheer on our boys as they look to make a long playoff run – Go Wolves!

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO