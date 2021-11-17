ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Cassidy talks infrastructure, Mitch Landrieu, and energy prices

By Dave Brannen
 4 days ago

Senator Bill Cassidy is lauding the signing of the trillion-dollar-plus infrastructure bill by President Biden on Monday.

“There’s going to be money in our state and nationwide to rebuild roads and bridges, it’s going to reduce traffic, time spent in traffic, it’s going to prevent floods, flood mitigation and improve internet access,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy says when he ran for office he said he would work to find real solutions to problems facing our families and he says the infrastructure bill will deliver to improve the lives of people in Louisiana.

Senator Cassidy says he would have preferred a Republican be tapped to oversee the administration of the infrastructure bill, but he spoke positively today about the naming of Mitch Landrieu for the post.

“We’re getting someone who has seen first hand what damage to a coastline can do to increase the risk of our state and elsewhere, so having that first-hand knowledge can only help,” said Cassidy.

The $ 1.2 trillion-dollar bill was signed into law Monday by President Biden and will funnel funds to help improve the nation’s roads and bridges and other infrastructure needs.

The dramatic increase in gasoline prices is drawing the ire of Senator Cassidy who points the finger of blame at the Biden administration for not putting Americans back to work in our American energy sector, but instead turning to OPEC for help.

Cassidy says he doesn’t see policies coming from the White House to address the high price of gasoline that’s climbed from a $1.85 last year to $3.15 now, as well as what are expected to be significantly higher home heating costs this winter.

New Orleans, LA
