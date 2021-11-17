ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

College women overlooked for ADHD

By Baylee Johnson Scene Reporter
creightonian.com
 4 days ago

ADHD has become a bit of a “TikTok trend,” but there may be a reason that this is happening right now. ADHD is often missed in women’s early lives and does not get diagnosed until much later in correlation with men’s diagnoses. Many of the symptoms of ADHD are...

www.creightonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
uiowa.edu

ADHD Support Group

The ADHD Support Group is for students with ADHD to connect and talk about resources, tips/tricks/advice about managing ADHD, and share experiences of navigating college and relationships with ADHD. All ages, races, genders, and majors are welcome as a variety of identities help students connect across diverse experiences and perspectives. Students are welcome to participate as often as they would like—weekly or only during weeks that are convenient.
MENTAL HEALTH
msmary.edu

ADHD in Different Settings

Hi everyone! I hope you're having a great week so far. This week I want to discuss how signs of ADHD appear in different settings and share some of my own experiences with these settings. The settings are at home, at school, and in social situations. Here is what ADHD...
EMMITSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adhd#Creighton#Tiktok#Johns Hopkins Medicine
Psychiatric Times

ADHD: 3 Kids Per Classroom

Recent research indicates 6.1 million children, or 3 per classroom, possess the symptoms for an attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder diagnosis. Frank Lopez, MD, talks important topics to remember when treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Dr Lopez is a neurodevelopmental pediatrician currently practicing in at Pediatric Neurology, PA and Epilepsy Research Center Winter Park,...
KIDS
Medical News Today

Is ADHD overdiagnosed and overtreated?

A popular opinion in the press coverage of ADHD is that doctors both overdiagnose and overtreat the condition, especially in children with behavioral difficulties. reports evidence of ADHD overdiagnosis, with the authors noting that people with other conditions may sometimes receive an ADHD diagnosis instead. suggest that children who are...
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Drinking This Just Once Increases Your Heart Disease Risk, Warns Mayo Clinic

You already know that what you put in your body matters, and that less healthy foods and drinks should be consumed in moderation. However, Mayo Clinic experts are now warning that there's one popular beverage that could put you at serious health risk—even in the smallest amounts. In fact, even a single serving may put you at an elevated risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which type of drink is setting off alarm bells for medical professionals.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
225batonrouge.com

Numbness and tingling—when to worry, sponsored by The Spine Center

Numbness and tingling in the arms and legs are abnormal sensations that result from nerve disorders. One major cause is peripheral neuropathy, which may be linked to diabetes, peripheral nerve entrapment, vitamin and mineral deficiencies, inflammatory or rheumatologic disorders, alcoholism, kidney failure, circulatory issues and damage from chemotherapy and radiation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy