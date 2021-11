Previously, the nighttime show, “Disney Movie Magic” at Hollywood Studios, gave guests a visual walk through of some of Disney’s greatest movies. The show would take place on the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and lasted roughly 10 minutes. In March of 2020, a new part to the show was added with scenes from the live action version of Mulan. When the parks were shut down, the show was put on a hiatus but has now returned, including the new Mulan sequence as part of the show. There is no word if the Mulan section will be permanent or if it’s a placeholder where other films can be added as they debut.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO