Frida Kahlo art fetches record $34.9m at auction

Dave Hickey, an art critic whose polarizing writings obtained a cult following, has died. Daniel Oppenheimer, who published a biography of Hickey this year called Far from Respectable: Dave Hickey and His Art, reported in Texas Monthly that Hickey died at 82 last month.
Although Hickey had been writing cultural criticism for decades, it was only in the 1990s that he accrued a large fan base. His criticism blends high and low, often putting well-known works of art alongside musings on basketball and fast food, and often refuses to cater to the sensibilities of the art-world intelligentsia it may have once...
Comments / 0