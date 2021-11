Babies bring so much light into our lives. They’re pure, full of joy, and they’ve got giggles for days. Plus, every baby deserves a brilliant name that will inspire their sunlit paths in life — encouraging them to shine on, even in moments when the world feels wrapped in darkness. That’s why we’re loving all kinds of baby names that mean “light” right now. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites, including unique baby names like Ner and Nura, as well as more familiar classic names like Lucy and Dawn. And some of these names are likely to surprise you. For...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO