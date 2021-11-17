ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After quiet year, Times Square businesses welcome prospect of New Year’s Eve celebrations

By Dan Rivoli
Bay News 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Bruce Dimpflmaier, director of operations at Tony’s Di Napoli at Times Square, had an early end to New Year’s Eve. “After last year and going home and being in bed by 11 on New Year’s Eve, after usually being here in the middle of Times Square, it was quite...

