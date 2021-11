This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the imminent new year also comes plenty of merchandise at Tokyo Disney Resort to celebrate the occasion. And since next year is the year of the tiger, many items contain motifs of classic Disney tiger characters like Shere Khan, Rajah, Tigger, and of course, Chandu from Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage! All of these items go on sale December 1st at shops around Tokyo Disney Resort, so there’s plenty of time to peruse and find what suits your fancy.

