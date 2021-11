“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose/ By any other name would smell as sweet” – (Quote from Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare). However, our names form an integral part of our identity, and that is why an important task that remains with to-be parents or new parents is naming their little ones. It is an exciting task on the one hand, yet it involves quite a bit of research and hard work from the parents. With so many baby names trending, many parents might get confused as well. So to help you out, we have predicted the eight biggest baby-name trends for 2022 in India. Let’s have a look:

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO