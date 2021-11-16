ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Hierarchical Topometric Representation of 3D Robotic Maps

By ZhenpengHe, HaoSun, JiaweiHou, YajunHa, Sören Schwertfeger
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

In this paper, we propose a method for generating a hierarchical, volumetric topological map from 3D point clouds. There are three basic hierarchical levels in our map: $storey - region - volume$....

arxiv.org

