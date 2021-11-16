ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Active Vapor-Based Robotic Wiper

By Takuya Kiyokawa, Hiroki Katayama, Jun Takamatsu
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

This paper presents a method of normal estimation for mirrors and transparent objects, which are difficult to recognize with a camera. To create a diffuse reflective surface, we propose to spray the water vapor onto the transparent or mirror surface. In the...

adafruit.com

Sally Servo, the Really Robotic Robot #WearableWednesday

How adorable is this build from Brown Dog Gadgets? Complete the look with Firewalkers!. Learn more about Sally Servo from Brown Dog Gadgets and see more from TechnoChic on YouTube. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads...
ENGINEERING
Popular Science

The fastest human-made object vaporizes space dust on contact

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is crashing through a hailstorm of dust as it hurtles towards the sun at awe-inspiring speed. The probe’s team members found that high-speed impacts with dust particles are not only more common than expected, they’re making tiny plumes of superhot plasma on the surface of the craft, according to an announcement for a new study.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cosmos

Redlining the robots

Around the same time that Isaac Asimov published his short story introducing the laws of robotics in 1942, the world’s first nuclear reactor was being built under the viewing stands of a football field at the University of Chicago. There had been some misgivings about initiating a chain reaction in...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Time-Critical Tasks Implementation in MEC based Multi-Robot Cooperation Systems

Mobile edge computing (MEC) deployment in a multi-robot cooperation (MRC) system is an effective way to accomplish the tasks in terms of energy consumption and implementation latency. However, the computation and communication resources need to be considered jointly to fully exploit the advantages brought by the MEC technology. In this paper, the scenario where multi robots cooperate to accomplish the time-critical tasks is studied, where an intelligent master robot (MR) acts as an edge server to provide services to multiple slave robots (SRs) and the SRs are responsible for the environment sensing and data collection. To save energy and prolong the function time of the system, two schemes are proposed to optimize the computation and communication resources, respectively. In the first scheme, the energy consumption of SRs is minimized and balanced while guaranteeing that the tasks are accomplished under a time constraint. In the second scheme, not only the energy consumption, but also the remaining energies of the SRs are considered to enhance the robustness of the system. Through the analysis and numerical simulations, we demonstrate that even though the first policy may guarantee the minimization on the total SRs' energy consumption, the function time of MRC system by the second scheme is longer than that by the first one.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Instantaneous normal modes of a glass-forming liquid during the relaxation process

Understanding glass formation by quenching remains a challenge in soft condensed matter physics. Recent numerical studies on steepest descent dynamics, which is one of the simplest models of quenching, revealed that quenched liquids undergo slow relaxation with a power law towards mechanical equilibrium and that local rearrangements of particles govern the late stage of the process. These advances motivate the detailed study of instantaneous normal modes during the relaxation process because they are significant in the dynamics governed by stationary points of the potential energy landscape. Here, we performed a normal mode analysis of configurations during relaxation and found that unstable localized modes dominate the dynamics. We also observed power-law relations between several fundamental observables and a stretched exponential law in the most unstable mode of a configuration. These findings substantiate our naive expectation about the relaxation dynamics based on quantitative analysis.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Phase diagram of SALR fluids on spherical surfaces

We investigate the phase diagram of a fluid of hard-core disks confined to the surface of a sphere and whose interaction potential contains a short-range attraction followed by a long-range repulsive tail (SALR). Based on previous works in the bulk we derive a stability criterion for the homogeneous phase of the fluid, and locate a region of instability linked to the presence of a negative minimum in the spherical harmonics expansion of the interaction potential. The inhomogeneous phases contained within this region are characterized using a mean-field density functional theory. We find several inhomogeneous patterns that can be separated into three broad classes: cluster crystals, stripes, and bubble crystals, each containing topological defects. Interestingly, while the periodicity of inhomogeneous phases at large densities is mainly determined by the position of the negative minimum of the potential expansion, the finite size of the system induces a richer behavior at smaller densities.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Hybrid mapping of the Einstein ring in M87

We present a reanalysis of the EHT 228 GHz observations of M87. We apply traditional hybrid mapping techniques to the publicly available `network-calibrated' data. We explore the impact on the final image of different starting models, including: a point source, a disk, an annulus, a Gaussian, and an asymmetric double Gaussian. The images converge to an extended source with a size $\sim 44~\mu$as. Starting with the annulus and disk models leads to images with the lowest noise, smallest off-source artifacts, and better closure residuals. The source appears as a ring, or edge-brightened disk, with higher surface brightness in the southern half, consistent with previous results. Starting with the other models leads to a surface brightness distribution with a similar size, and an internal depression, but not as clearly ring-like. A consideration of visibility amplitudes vs. UV-distance argues for a roughly circularly symmetric structure of $\sim 50~\mu$as scale, with a sharp-edge, based on a prominent minimum in the UV-distribution, and the amplitude of the secondary peak in the UV-plot is more consistent with an annular model than a flat disk model. With further processing, we find a possible modest extension from the ring toward the southwest, in a direction consistent with the southern limb of the jet seen on 3mm VLBI images on a factor of few larger scales. However, this extension appears along the direction of one of the principle sidelobes of the synthesized beam, and hence requires testing with better UV-coverage.
MATHEMATICS
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
arxiv.org

Rayleigh waves and cyclotron surface modes of gyroscopic metamaterials

We investigate the elastic normal modes of two-dimensional media with broken time-reversal and parity symmetries due to a Lorentz term. Our starting point is an elasticity theory that captures the low-energy physics of a diverse range of systems such as gyroscopic metamaterials, skyrmion lattices in thin-film chiral magnets and certain Wigner crystals. By focusing on a circular disk geometry we analyze finite-size effects and study the low-frequency shape oscillations of the disk. We demonstrate the emergence of the Rayleigh surface waves from the bottom of the excitation spectrum and investigate how the curvature of the disk-boundary modifies their propagation at long wavelengths. Moreover, we discover a near-cyclotron-frequency wave that is almost completely localized at the boundary of the disk, but is distinct from the Rayleigh wave. It can be distinguished from the latter by a characteristic excitation pattern in a small region near the center of the disk.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Massive and topological surface states in tensile strained HgTe

David M. Mahler, Valentin L. Müller, Cornelius Thienel, Jonas Wiedenmann, Wouter Beugeling, Hartmut Buhmann, Laurens W. Molenkamp. Magneto-transport measurements on gated high mobility heterostructures containing a 60 nm layer of tensile strained HgTe, a three-dimensional topological insulator, show well-developed Hall quantization from surface states both in the n- as well as in the p-type regime. While the n-type behavior is due to transport in the topological surface state of the material, we find from 8-orbital k.p calculations that the p-type transport results from massive Volkov-Pankratov states. Their formation prevents the Dirac point and thus the p-conducting topological surface state from being accessible in transport experiments. This interpretation is supported by low-field magneto-transport experiments demonstrating the coexistence of n-conducting topological surface states and p-conducting Volkov-Pankratov states at the relevant gate voltages.
CHEMISTRY
KTEN.com

Robotics process automation – take the robot out of the human

Originally Posted On: https://ddbconsultants.ca/robotics-process-automation-take-the-robot-out-of-the-human/. What does that really mean ? How do you take a robot out of a human? Before we understand what that means, let me share a story. The year is 2000. Thomas is an administrative assistant and data entry clerk for a mid-size company. He is...
ENGINEERING
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
wcrecord.com

Robotics in session

Grafton Public Schools started their robotics season Nov. 1 and they meet every Monday after school for grades 7-12. Students get into teams to work on building and coding their robots. Even though the season is just starting, teams have been making progress. They have set up the playing field and are currently ordering parts to make the robots. The […]
ENGINEERING
fitnessgizmos.com

SPORTSMATE 5 Robotic Exoskeleton for Sports & Outdoor Activities

Here is a robotic exoskeleton with two modes that can assist you in outdoor activities or add resistance to your favorite workouts. The SPORTSMATE 5 has a lightweight design and is comfortable to wear for hours. In outdoor mode, it gives you assistance with 2 actuators to lift your legs and push them forward.
ELECTRONICS
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Scientists use machine learning to predict smells based on brain activity in worms

It sounds like a party trick: scientists can now look at the brain activity of a tiny worm and tell you which chemical the animal smelled a few seconds before. But the findings of a new study, led by Salk Associate Professor Sreekanth Chalasani, are more than just a novelty; they help the scientists better understand how the brain functions and integrates information.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hidden Breathing Kagome Topology in Hexagonal Transition Metal Dichalcogenides

A Kagome lattice, formed by triangles of two different directions, is known to have many emergent quantum phenomena. Under the breathing anisotropy of bond strengths, this lattice can become a higher-order topological insulator (HOTI), which hosts topologically protected corner states. Experimental realizations of HOTI on breathing Kagome lattices have been reported for various artificial systems, but not for simple natural materials with an electronic breathing Kagome lattice. Here we prove that a breathing Kagome lattice and HOTI are hidden inside the electronic structure of hexagonal transition metal dichalcogenides (h-TMD). Due to the trigonal prismatic symmetry, $sp^2$-like hybrid d-orbitals create an electronic Kagome lattice with anisotropic inter-site and on-site hopping interactions. We demonstrate that HOTI h-TMD triangular nanoflakes host topologically protected corner states, which could be quantum-mechanically entangled with triple degeneracy. Because h-TMDS are easily synthesizable and stable at ambient conditions, our findings open new avenue for quantum physics based on simple condensed matter systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Non-Hermitian pseudo mobility edge in a coupled chain system

In this work, we explore interesting consequences arising from the coupling between a clean non-Hermitian chain with skin localization and a delocalized chain of the same length under various boundary conditions (BCs). We reveal that in the ladder with weak rung coupling, the non-Hermitian skin localization could induce a pseudo mobility edge in the complex energy plane, which separates states with extended and localized profiles yet allowing unidirectional transport of wavepackets. We also demonstrate the gradual takeover of the non-Hermitian skin effect in the entire system with the increase of the rung coupling under conventional open BC. When taking open BC for the non-Hermitian chain and periodic BC for the other, it is discovered that a quantized winding number defined under periodic BC could characterize the transition from the pseudo mobility edge to the trivial extended phases, establishing a "bulk-defect correspondence" in our quasi-1D non-Hermitian system. This work hence unveils more subtle properties of non-Hermitian skin effects and sheds light on the topological nature of the non-Hermitian localized modes in the proximity to systems with dissimilar localization properties.
SCIENCE

