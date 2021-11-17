ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

By Lauren Wallace
yourcentralvalley.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect patchy fog tonight. We’ll see clouds...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

KHOU

Weather will impact holiday travel | What to expect for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON — Thanksgiving Week is upon us, and we are tracking how the weather may impact your commute to and from the celebrations. A frontal system will push into our region from the west as we approach Thanksgiving. Therefore, if your travels take you west you may run into some delays at airports or on the roadways.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Saturday evening leading into Sunday morning weather forecast

There are two cold front visiting Southeast Texas this week. The first arrives Sunday evening bringing some rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Dry and cool at the start of the short workweek, but that second front looks to bring Houston rain for Thanksgiving. There's a chance it stalls and showers linger into Black Friday shopping as well.
HOUSTON, TX
#Sierra
KOMU

Forecast: Our next cold front is on the way

A slow moving cold front will pass through the region overnight, bringing the opportunity for a few sprinkles. Most locations will stay completely dry as this front passes because we have a lot of dry air overhead. That dry air will prevent rain from making it to the ground. SUNDAY’S...
ENVIRONMENT
WLFI.com

A wet Sunday morning expected with cold air to follow for Monday

Good Saturday evening! The Storm Team will be tracking rain moving in early Sunday morning throughout the WLFI viewing area. The heaviest rain appears to come in by 7-9 AM Sunday morning. Expect a quarter to a half of an inch of rain by the time the system exits our area by Sunday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
mypanhandle.com

Evening Weather Forecast 11-20-21

The weekend will end nicely, with highs in the low to mid-70s Sunday. Early Monday the region will experience a few showers as a cold front makes passage. Chances for precipitation are most likely from about 6 AM through mid-day, and then northerly flow returns clear skies and cool temperatures to the area.
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

Saturday Evening Weather (11/20) Rain Chances Increasing

Tonight: Cloudy skies with areas of fog. Low: 63. Winds: SE 10 mph. Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High: 83. Winds: S the N 10 – 20 mph. rain chance 40%. Extended forecast: Monday through Saturday: Highs in the 60’s and 70’s, lows ranging from the 40’s to...
ENVIRONMENT
WCTV

Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Nov. 21

Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show. FSU-PD leads a group of law enforcement to keep fans safe during FSU gamedays. FSUPD's Lieutenant Jack Baker takes WCTV's Brandon Spencer on a ride-along to show how they take care of fan safety on gamedays. Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 20.
QUINCY, FL
WCTV

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Nov. 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were not as cold Sunday morning with readings from the mid 50s in South Georgia to near 60 in the Big Bend. Cloud cover was also more abundant, but some of the small-scale models hint at some clearing by noon, but additional cloud are forecast to move in late afternoon to early evening. Highs Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs closer to the mid 70s in most inland locations.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as cold as yesterday morning waking up.  Winds out of the south ahead of an area of low pressure will keep our temperatures seasonable. Widespread light rain arrives around 11:00 a.m. and will last through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) During the night as temperatures fall, we could see a few flakes for Monday morning but little to no accumulation is expected. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most of the light rain and snow mix will be east along the ridges. We kick off the work week with high temperatures only in the upper 30s, but it will stay mainly...
PITTSBURGH, PA

