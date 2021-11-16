ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Optimal Genetic Screening for Cystic Fibrosis

By Hussein El Hajj
 8 days ago

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a life-threatening genetic disorder. Early treatment of CF-positive newborns can extend life span, improve quality of life, and reduce healthcare expenditures. As a result, newborns are screened for CF throughout the United States. Genetic testing is costly;...

Sentinel

Spain approves Kaftrio, the drug for people with Cystic Fibrosis

The Ministry of Health of the Government of Spain has approved the drug Kaftrio (ivacaftor / tezacaftor / elexacaftor). This drug will be introduced in the National Health System (SNS) as of December 1 for people with Cystic Fibrosis . This medicine can be purchased by people with Cystic Fibrosis...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Seekingalpha.com

Eloxx posts mid-stage data for cystic fibrosis therapy

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) disclosed positive results from a Phase 2 trial for ELX-02 in a group of cystic fibrosis (CF) patients to indicate that the experimental therapy led to a statistically significant decline in sweat chloride, a molecule closely tracking the disease. Eloxx (ELOX) shares are trading ~7.6% lower in...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Cystic fibrosis faithfully modeled in a human Lung Airway Chip

The inherited progressive disorder cystic fibrosis (CF) causes severe damage to the lungs, and other tissues in the body by affecting the cells that produce mucus, sweat, and digestive juices. In individuals carrying mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, which encodes an ion channel controlling the flow of ions and water in and out of cells, the mucus in airways and other passageways, which normally is thin and slippery, becomes sticky and thick—thus instead of acting as a lubricant, it becomes a congestant.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Genetic Screening#Genetic Disorder#Optimization#Cf
Times Union

The fight to end cystic fibrosis relies on local chapter

ALBANY — People in the rare disease community know that in order to make any progress finding cures, they have to band together. So it was that in 1955 a group of concerned parents whose children weren’t expected to live past 5 years old came together to create the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Few people at the time had the genetic disease, which affects the way a person’s body makes mucus and limits their ability to breathe over time. Today, 35,000 people in the U.S. are living with it.
ALBANY, NY
technologynetworks.com

Cystic Fibrosis Modeled Using New Microfluidic Organ-on-a-Chip

The inherited progressive disorder cystic fibrosis (CF) causes severe damage to the lungs, and other tissues in the body by affecting the cells that produce mucus, sweat, and digestive juices. In individuals carrying mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, which encodes an ion channel controlling the flow of ions and water in and out of cells, the mucus in airways and other passageways, which normally is thin and slippery, becomes sticky and thick – thus instead of acting as a lubricant, it becomes a contestant.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

CyFi-MAP: an interactive pathway-based resource for cystic fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a life-threatening autosomal recessive disease caused by more than 2100 mutations in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, generating variability in disease severity among individuals with CF sharing the same CFTR genotype. Systems biology can assist in the collection and visualization of CF data to extract additional biological significance and find novel therapeutic targets. Here, we present the CyFi-MAP-a disease map repository of CFTR molecular mechanisms and pathways involved in CF. Specifically, we represented the wild-type (wt-CFTR) and the F508del associated processes (F508del-CFTR) in separate submaps, with pathways related to protein biosynthesis, endoplasmic reticulum retention, export, activation/inactivation of channel function, and recycling/degradation after endocytosis. CyFi-MAP is an open-access resource with specific, curated and continuously updated information on CFTR-related pathways available online at https://cysticfibrosismap.github.io/. This tool was developed as a reference CF pathway data repository to be continuously updated and used worldwide in CF research.
HEALTH
