ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Optimal Market-Integration Decisions by Policymakers: Modeling and Analysis of Agriculture Market Data

By Shivam Gupta
informs.org
 8 days ago

Policymakers often seek to integrate markets as a way to maximize social welfare. Prior research has examined the effect of market integration on social welfare (surplus) only at two extremes—when the markets are fully integrated and when they are fully isolated. But there is scarce information available for (i) how large...

pubsonline.informs.org

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

Data Integration App Market 2021 COVID 19 Impact Analysis Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity Talend, SAS, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM

The reports incorporate an indoor and analysis of Data Integration App market drifts that may influence generally speaking market development. It additionally incorporates definite data about the company's productivity diagram, SWOT analysis, market share, and native development. Moreover, the analysis remembers data for the ebb and flow status of key market players within the cutthroat scene examination of this market. Broad review and analysis were completed during the report's creation. This review will assist peruses with acquiring a whole handle of the market.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Global Droplet Digital PCR System Market Data Analysis with Players 2021

The global Droplet Digital PCR System market 2021 mainly focuses on the market trend, market share, size and forecast. It is a brief and professional analysis on the current scenario of the Global Droplet Digital PCR System market. The report on Droplet Digital PCR System market is a comprehensive study...
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Global Multiple Immunohistochemistry Market 2021 Industry Data Analysis 2026

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Multiple Immunohistochemistry Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Multiple Immunohistochemistry market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The Multiple Immunohistochemistry report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and Multiple Immunohistochemistry business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

5 Stocks for the 2022 Agriculture Bull Market

(1:00) - Will Agriculture Stocks Be A Strong Investment Tool For 2022?. (24:00) - Episode Roundup: CF, MOS, IPI, NTR, ANDE. Welcome to Episode #259 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Integration#Social Welfare#The European Union#Eu
informs.org

Shipment Policies for Products with Fixed Shelf Lives: Impact on Profits and Waste

Problem definition: Our research is motivated by the product expiration problem in consumer packaged goods retailing, which creates substantial landfill waste and drains firm profits. We analyze shipment policies (i.e., the rules to determine the quantity and age composition of inventory to ship from a warehouse to a retail location) and their impact on profits and waste. Academic/practical relevance: The same firm often bears the cost of expiration at the warehouse and the retail store, which is why the problem necessitates a supply chain perspective. The ship oldest first (SOF) policy (commonly referred to as first in, first out) is advocated by industry experts to manage product shelf lives. Although its optimality in a single location is well established in the literature, it has not been studied in the context of a two-stage supply chain. Methodology: We conduct empirical analysis on a real-life data set to motivate the relevance of our problem. Then, we formulate an infinite horizon dynamic programming problem with stochastic demand for which we obtain analytical and numerical results. Results: The SOF policy is found to always minimize waste at the warehouse and total waste (warehouse and retail level combined) and under certain practically unlikely conditions, to maximize profits. However, in most practical applications, it is suboptimal, and the optimal policy is shown to have a complex structure. We analyze deterministic and myopic versions of our problem in order to generate insights on the trade-off between the issuing cost and the expiration cost. Then, we develop heuristic policies based on the myopic analysis of the problem, which are shown to perform well in terms of profits, waste, and product freshness; in our numerical analysis, the best such heuristic yields a median optimality gap of 9.5% versus 21% for SOF, pantry life of 69% versus 56% for SOF, and retail waste of 4% versus 10% for SOF. Managerial implications: The SOF policy is shown to generate high waste at the retail store, where waste is more likely to be disposed of at landfills as opposed to being donated; therefore, it may have an adverse impact on the environment. Our results also show that it is not effective at managing shelf lives in the supply chain, contrary to what practitioners argue, as evidenced by poor pantry life leading to excessive waste at the household level. Our analysis also questions the value of flow-through stocking systems to facilitate SOF as we show that firms can gain much more from improving their issuing policies.
RETAIL
neworleanssun.com

Climate Change Rocks Agricultural Commodity Market

Agricultural commodities such as coffee, cotton and wheat faced sharp price swings this year as output was hit by extreme weather sparked partly by climate change. According to analysts, volatile weather conditions and temperatures have adversely impacted crop growth, harvest and supply in key exporters. 'The weather has certainly created...
ENVIRONMENT
clarkcountyblog.com

Module Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Regional Analysis by Top Players, Product Segments, Key Regions and Applications 2027

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Module Photonic Integrated Circuit YoY growth rate for 2021. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2021 from US$ xx million in 2020. The market size of Module Photonic Integrated Circuit will reach xx in 2027, with a CAGR of xx% from 2021 to 2027.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Global Tape Stretching Line Market 2021 Industry Data Analysis 2026

The research report focuses on target groups of customers to help players to effectively market their products and achieve strong sales in the global Tape Stretching Line Market. It segregates useful and relevant market information as per the business needs of players. Readers are provided with validated and revalidated market forecast figures such as CAGR, Tape Stretching Line market revenue, production, consumption, and market share. Our accurate market data equips players to plan powerful strategies ahead of time. The Tape Stretching Line report offers deep geographical analysis where key regional and country level markets are brought to light. The vendor landscape is also analysed in depth to reveal current and future market challenges and Tape Stretching Line business tactics adopted by leading companies to tackle them.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
clarkcountyblog.com

Embedded Security Chips and Modules Market SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Massive Growth 2021 | NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated, Gemalto

Reporthive.com introduced key new research reports encompassing the Embedded Security Chips and Modules market. The aim of the study is to provide market leaders with a revolutionary decision-making tool that covers key fundamentals of the Embedded Security Chips and Modules market. The Report Covers Market Size, Share, product Segmentation, CAGR, Key Vendors, Competitive Landscape, Growth Trends, Regional Analysis, SWOT Analysis, market’s historic and forecast market growth between 2021-2026.
MARKETS
informs.org

The Digital Undertow: How the Corollary Effects of Digital Transformation Affect Industry Standards

Scholarship on digital transformation has centered on how waves of digitalization have moved through industries, producing strategic changes within and across firms and enabling new forms of value creation. In this paper, we argue that different but no less important processes of digital transformation are generated by the undertow produced by these waves. This digital undertow, a corollary effect of waves of digitalization, profoundly influences how firms operate by transforming the industry standards that coordinate and regulate their core business activities. Using a genealogical approach, we draw on findings from a longitudinal field study in book publishing to theorize the tensions and processes that constitute the digital undertow. We explain that, when waves of digitalization transform firms’ core activities, they unwittingly affect how industry standards correspond with materializations of the phenomena they structure, thus influencing how standards perform in practice. A significant outcome of recent waves of digitalization in the book industry is the loss in correspondence between industry standards and novel digital materializations of the book. This is producing what we refer to as digital displacement, a process that is engendering an existential challenge to the capacity of standards to effectively coordinate and regulate industry operations in the digital age.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Cleaning and Preparing Marketing Data in R Prior to Modelling or Analysis

This article looks at a basic workflow for dealing with messy data in R before analysis or inputting into ML models. Specifically it will discuss:. I have gone right down to basics, doing this as a step-by-step approach to help new R users get to grips with R, line by line. I hope to turn this into a series on marketing mix modelling in R soon, time permitting 🤗!
COMPUTERS
informs.org

Technical Note—A Permutation-Dependent Separability Approach for Capacitated Two-Echelon Inventory Systems

We consider optimal inventory replenishment policies for capacitated 2-echelon serial inventory systems, where the capacity of upstream echelon can be the bottleneck. We show that the optimal replenishment decisions in each period can be made one echelon at a time by introducing a procedure that can sequentially decompose a multidimensional optimization problem to a series of one-dimensional problems. We also introduce the notion of permutation-dependent separability. A permutation-dependent separable function is a function that can be decomposed as a sum of single-variable component functions under each nondecreasing order of variables. We find that the value function for the capacitated 2-echelon system in each period is permutation-dependent separable, and that, for each echelon, a permutation-dependent echelon base stock policy is optimal.
ECONOMY
probuilder.com

Housing Market Data and Predictions

Low housing inventory could continue to drive up prices unless increased mortgage rates slow demand, says Bill McBride in his CalculatedRisk Newsletter. House price growth appears to be slowing and lending is solid, but unless inventories increase, buyers will struggle to find affordable housing on the market. Unregulated areas of...
MARKETS
Arkansas Business

Team SI Launches New Agriculture Marketing Team

Team SI of Little Rock, the marketing firm that’s part of MHP/Team SI, is breaking out its agriculture marketing team with a new company, SI EQ. The data-driven marketing firm has mined the agriculture equipment market successfully for years, and SI EQ – “short for Team SI and Equipment” – will rely on marketers who have worked with agriculture equipment dealers for nearly a decade.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Medagadget.com

Phosphate Ester Market 2021 : Top Countries Data, Market Size, Defination, Brief Analysis of Global Industry with Forecast Growth By 2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Phosphate Ester Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Phosphate Ester Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027. Phosphate ester has recently caught the...
MARKETS
The Next Web

A brief guide to marketing data attribution models

It’s one thing to know how you’re doing against your metrics. But even if you’re knocking it out of the park, if you don’t know why you’re doing well, you won’t be able to replicate your success. That’s why, at Zapier, we use attribution to understand how customer actions result in certain business outcomes.
ECONOMY
chatsports.com

Global Analog Modeling Synthesizers Market 2021 Industry Research Analysis 2026

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Analog Modeling Synthesizers industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Analog Modeling Synthesizers and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).
MARKETS
TechRadar

Visa slams Amazon over credit card ban

Visa has challenged accusations that the fees it charges on credit card transactions are too high, levelled by ecommerce giant Amazon. Amazon recently revealed it will soon no longer allow UK-based customers to pay for items using Visa credit cards, citing “the continued high cost of payments”. It later emerged the firm may also end its partnership with Visa on co-branded credit cards in the US.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy