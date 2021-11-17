ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil drops on oversupply warnings, rising COVID-19 cases

CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices fell on Wednesday after the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries warned of impending oversupply and as COVID-19 cases in Europe increased the downside risks to demand recovery. The market pared some of those losses after an unexpected decline in U.S. crude...

www.cnbc.com

Birmingham Star

Big Oil is finally exercising restraint and Biden is pissed

This week, the Najah's Desert Oasis gas station in southeastern California put up a sign of the times. It read: $6.39 for regular. This remote gas pump isn't your average fuelling station, to be sure, and even at the best of times, it has the highest gas prices in the country. But breaking the $6 mark is a monumental occasion, even for Najah's. In California as a whole, the average gas prices are a painful and record-breaking $4.68 per gallon, and the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.41 - a whopping $1.29 more than just a year ago. Indeed, inflation rates across the country are at a 31-year high, and Americans are really feeling the squeeze, and many are casting about who to blame for the hardship.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

Russian fleet en route to US to help battle fuel crisis

The US is reportedly getting ready to receive a bulk shipment of diesel fromenergy-rich Russia as Washington strives to cool down the fuel's retail price, which has recently hit its highest level since 2014. Some two million barrels of Russian diesel carried by four tankers are currently heading to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

Crude, gas prices retreat from seven-year highs

Crude prices are retreating from seven-year highs as a worsening COVID-19 crisis in Europe raises the prospect of lockdowns just as the US and China consider adding supply to the market by tapping their strategic reserves, Bloomberg reported Friday. Bloomberg also reported Friday was the biggest drop in prices since...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast: US and China Square Off Against OPEC

Reports that China and the US are coordinating inventory releases weighed on sentiment. Market impact puts OPEC in tough spot with incoming forecasted market surplus by 2022. The coordination between Biden and Xi represents a surprising development at a time when US-Sino relations continue to deteriorate. Biden has pressured OPEC and its allies to pump more oil into the global market as the US leader faces increased political pressure, even from some in his party. Inflation, which is in part due to rising oil prices, is a key sticking point for the administration.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises As Oil Prices Slide

Drilling activity in the United States continues to pick up, according to Baker Hughes, with a 7-rig rise to the number of active drilling rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes. The total rig count is now at 563—a figure that is 253 up from this time last year. Nevertheless,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan PM confirms oil reserves may be released to curb prices

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japan is considering releasing oil from its reserves for the first time to curb surging oil prices, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signalled his readiness to counter oil price hikes following a request from the United States. However, Japan...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Tumbles With Europe’s Surging Covid Cases Risking Lockdowns

(Bloomberg) -- Oil plummeted as Europe’s worsening Covid-19 crisis renewed the prospect of lockdowns just as key consumers look to add emergency supply to the market. Brent tumbled more than $3 on Friday, before later paring some losses, while the most traded WTI contract was near $76. The wave of infections in Europe is growing, once again raising the prospect of restrictions on mobility and a hit to oil demand. Austria imposed a lockdown and Germany said it couldn’t rule out similar measures.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

- The ongoing US-OPEC public spat continues to revolve around the oil market’s immediate prospects, namely its moving into oversupply following several months of global stock draws. - Latest outlooks from OPEC, IEA, and EIA all indicate that markets should flip into oversupply in Q1-2021, with EIA forecasting it would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022

Bloomberg is out with a surprisingly objective article ("surprising" because it goes against the very "green" ideology espoused by both the media company's billionaire owner and the Biden administration) titled "Biden’s Remedy for High Gasoline Prices: Blame Oil Companies" which echoes what we said yesterday, yet which does not address the elephant in the room, namely that while Biden is (of course) scapegoating someone for his own failures, the solution remains just one: some form of SPR release or "volume exchange" (as JPM explained yesterday).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Oil prices skid on COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe

Oil prices tanked on Friday as rising COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe spooked investors along with chatter that other nations may soon tap strategic petroleum reserves. For the week, West Texas Intermediate crude tumbled over 5.8% to $76.10 per barrel, the longest losing streak since late March 2020. Ticker Security Last...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

