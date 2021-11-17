ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gaming Gift Guide: The best gifts for Nintendo fans in 2021

By Radiant G
gamepur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is suddenly upon us, and while many of us will not be able to spend it with the ones we love this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t show your love through a special gift or two this season. Here are 10 great gift ideas: two Christmas themed...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stuff.tv

Christmas Gift Guide 2021: the best tech gifts for every gadget fan

The sleigh’s been polished, the reindeers are in training and the elves have filed the flight plans. It’s official: Santa Claus is once again coming to town. Besides leaving you little time to improve your naughty/nice ratio, that means two things: first, you need to write your letter to the man in red and, second, it’s time to get your shop on.
SHOPPING
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts for Dads 2021: Gear, Gadgets, Spirits & More

It’s the holiday season — so you better not forget about papa. The best Christmas gifts for dad this year are better than ever, and given all of the odd supply chain freakouts happening right now, it’s probably best to look over the best Christmas gifts for men now rather than later. Whatever you have in mind, just remember that this thoughtful gesture can serve as a humble thank you, letting him know you appreciate everything he’s done as a parent. However, searching for the best Christmas gifts for fathers can present challenges, especially if you’re dealing with a super-picky old...
MLB
Science Focus

The best Star Trek gifts for sci-fi fans

Whether it’s a birthday present or a Christmas treat, a themed gift is always a winner for movie and TV buffs. If you have Star Trek fans on your gift list this winter, our eclectic mix of fun and thoughtful present ideas is sure to help you out. From cocktail books with a Star Trek twist to Captain Kirk collectables, our roundup of the best Star Trek gifts is here so you can help your loved ones add to their collection of Star Trek memorabilia.
MOVIES
IGN

Best Marvel and DC Gifts: Holiday Gift Guide 2021

With the rise and popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe over the past decade or so, there's plenty of new fans out there experiencing new characters and stories for the first time. And, with the holiday season upon us this year, there's no better time to shower them with popular gifts from both Marvel and DC.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornament#New Nintendo#Nintendo Life#Best Gifts
editorials24.com

Best Amazon Gifts | Guide 2021

As Editorials24 editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Amazon, we praise you. The online retailer is a true lifesaver when it comes...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WATE

The best budget Christmas gifts for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget Christmas gift for your wife is best? It’s almost the holiday season — the time of year we try to overlook the state of the world and focus on celebrating the ones we love. No matter how much we want to spoil our […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Beaumont Enterprise

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Toys for Your Little Ones at Every Age

(BPT) - The holiday season is upon us and it’s time to get a jump start on your gift list with fun finds and toys that babies and curious toddlers will love. Skip Hop, the trusted resource for baby and toddler must-haves made better, offers a quality and engaging toy assortment for little ones at every age that is sure to brighten the gift-giving season during holidays. The assortment ranges from activity walkers, bathtime toys, teething solutions, and more!
SHOPPING
Golf.com

Best golf gifts 2021: Our ultimate holiday shopping guide for golfers

Happy holidays from GOLF.com, your ultimate gift guide source for all of the golfers in your life (or yourself, of course). This season, we’ve done the legwork for you — finding all of the best items and deals. All you have to do is scroll down! Check out our Pro Shop for even more golf goodies.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Rolling Stone

The Best Gifts and Gear for Fans of the Outdoors

We all know someone who can’t get enough of the great outdoors. If you’re currently looking for a gift for this person, you’re in luck: finding the best gifts for outdoor lovers isn’t too hard. Between camping gear, gadgets, tools and guided adventures, there’s a great gift for every outdoorsy loved one. To help make the shopping process a bit easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for outdoor lovers below. We’ve included some of the best gear from top outdoor brands, as well as some incredible guided experiences like surfing in San Diego and backcountry skiing in Jackson...
SHOPPING
outdoorchannelplus.com

Game & Fish Holiday Gift Guide for Anglers

Our Christmas wish list for fishing gifts has you covered no matter the species your favorite fishing fanatic prefers. If you have an angler on your Christmas shopping list—whether he or she is bonkers for bass, crazy about catfish or wild about walleyes—we can help you pick the right gift this season.
HOBBIES
Gamespot

Best PS5 Gifts For 2021: PlayStation Gift Ideas, Games, And More

2021 marks the first-year anniversary of the PlayStation 5, Sony's newest and most powerful gaming console yet. Arriving in November 2020, the console was enhanced by its backwards compatibility with the award-winning PlayStation 4 library and a few next-gen games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls. Since then, the library has continued to grow with PS5 console-exclusive games such as Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. If you're shopping for someone who already has one of the highly sought-after PS5 consoles--or you still plan to get them one--there's no shortage of accessories, games, and merchandise that you can purchase to go along with that hardware. We've rounded up the best PS5 and PS4 gifts for 2021. Many of the games featured in this roundup have PS4 versions as well, so you can shop for all of the PlayStation fans in your life.
VIDEO GAMES
KIMA TV

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Tabletop and video games

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — I've been putting together gift guides for over a decade and one of the major trends of the past few years is the growing popularity of tabletop board games. So, this year the focus has shifted dramatically in the direction of new and indie board games. There are a couple of video games in the mix, but the general difficulty of tracking down a next-gen console has left me feeling a little jaded.
HOBBIES
Forbes

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Best Experiential Travel Gifts In America

Gift-giving can be fun. But it can also be stressful when you have that person in your life that has everything. That's especially true for those who love to travel. So, how do you impress those wanderlusters? How about gifting an experience? Yes, instead of purchasing an item, buy something for them to do and give a reason to travel. Best of all, they don't even need to leave the country. From a Lexus driving school in California to a ski pass that grants access to the best mountains, there are the best experiential travel gifts in America.
TRAVEL
gamepur.com

How to get the Dowsing Machine Pokétch app in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Dowsing Machine in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is instrumental. With it, you can find several items that you wouldn’t be able to usually see, allowing you to find items that are generally out of your reach. It’s an application for your Pokétch that you can use at will. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to get the Dowsing Machine Pokétch application in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to find Murkrow in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Murkrow is one of the many Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It’s a Pokémon that you won’t be able to find in traditional places, so you’ll have to seek it out in specific locations. Finding it can be a bit of a challenge. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where you need to go to find Murkrow in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What are Mog Bells in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier?

There are loads of items that you can pick up in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. Some have an obvious use, like the weapons and Materia scattered around each map, while others are a little less so. In this guide, we’ll explain what the Mog Bell is and why it’s so important that you try to find one in every match.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Halo Infinite almost doubles Battlefield 2042’s player numbers on Steam

The Halo Infinite multiplayer has been a smash hit for Xbox since its surprise release on Monday, November 15th. The Steam numbers on the day of release were massive, making it the first Xbox Game Studios game to cross 200,000 concurrent players. The previous record had been held by fellow Halo game, The Master Chief Collection.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy