College roundup: South Jefferson’s Piddock signs commitment letter with Marist

South Jefferson’s Jackie Piddock is set to attend Marist College after signing her letter of intent Tuesday. Marist College photo

POUGHKEEPSIE — South Jefferson senior standout Jackie Piddock signed her national letter of intent with NCAA Division I Marist College, Marist announced Tuesday.

Piddock, who verbally committed to Marist in November 2020, is scheduled to play point guard for the Red Foxes and wear the No. 2.

Marist finished 18-4 overall last season and 13-3 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The team is 2-1 so far this season.

Piddock will begin her final season with the Spartans at the end of this month and is expected to surpass 3,000 total points by the end of her high school career.

Piddock also was offered scholarships from Marist, George Washington, Niagara and Manhattan.

SUNY POTSDAM 58, CLARKSON 53

Mandy Barnell scored 15 points to lead SUNY Potsdam to a win over Clarkson in a nonconference game Tuesday night at Clarkson’s Alumni Gymnasium.

Xy’El Bradford scored 14 points and added seven steals for the Bears (3-1 overall).

Caroline LaFountain scored 12 points with 14 rebounds and Alyson Crosby added 11 points for SUNY Potsdam.

Likhita Chanda led Clarkson (0-3) with 10 points.

ST. LAWRENCE 83, SUNY PLATTSBURGH 41

Olivia Barringer scored 18 points to send the Saints (3-0) past the Cardinals in a nonconference game in Canton.

Katie Frederick added 10 points and 10 rebounds for St. Lawrence University. Abby Doin and Sierra Sanson also scored 10 points for the Saints.

Brinley Inglee led the Cardinals (3-2) with 10 points.

BRYANT & STRATTON 73, JEFFERSON CC 62

Jehiak Cook supplied 23 points as the Bobcats topped the Cannoneers in a nonconference matchup in Watertown.

Traynise Delaney chipped in 21 points for Bryan and Stratton Syracuse (4-0).

Hailey Cunningham and Torie Moore each scored 12 points for Jefferson Community College (3-1).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SKIDMORE 80, SUNY POTSDAM 77

Skidmore rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat Potsdam (0-1) in a nonconference game in Saratoga Springs.

Tyrese Baptiste led the Bears with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Segar Jr. scored 16 points with eight rebounds and Colton Huestis added 11 points.

MeSean Johnson scored nine points, distributed four assists and made three steals in his college debut.

Tautvydas Kupstas registered 31 points with eight rebounds for Skidmore (2-0). Greg Skoric tossed in 21 and Riley Greene added 11 points and 10 assists.

sT. LAWRENCE 85, sUNY PLATTSBURGH 70

Luke Hicks and Will Engelhardt both scored 20 points to lead the Saints past the Cardinals in a nonconference game in Canton.

Hicks also grabbed 11 rebounds for SLU.

Trey Syroka scored 13 points with Miles Davis adding 12. Gavin Macaulay put in 10 for the Saints (3-0).

Axel Rodriguez paced the Cardinals (1-2) with 19 points. Erik Salo scored 13 and Kevin Tabb tossed in 12.

SUNY OSWEGO 82, CLARKSON 67

Ryan Miles-Ferguson led the Golden Knights (0-3) with 21 points and 13 rebounds in a nonconference loss at Oswego.

Blake Gearhart scored 18 points for Clarkson.

Jeremiah Sparks led the Lakers (3-0) with 18 points. Kaleb Cook and Julien Crittendon both scored 15 and Brendan Mulson added 12.

SUNY CANTON POSTPONED

A pair of SUNY Canton basketball games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Kangaroos women were to host SUNY Geneseo at 6 p.m. and the men were scheduled to play at Houghton at 7 p.m.