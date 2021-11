BOULDER — The University of Colorado women's golf coach Anne Kelly has announced the signing of Morgan Miller (Cedar Park, Texas) to a National Letter of Intent. "We are thrilled to have Morgan join our team," Kelly said. "She is a strong competitor, has determination to work and improve and is capable of shooting low scores. She has a love for CU and will add more enthusiasm and depth to our program."

BOULDER, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO