How to do a shock chain on a threat sensor in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite has dropped in just in time for the holidays. The multiplayer beta surprise-launched on November 15, the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved, and it was a hit right away, soaring to the top of the charts on Steam, Twitch, and presumably Xbox. However, the battle pass progression system has become the focus of the conversation surrounding the game. Despite its silky smooth mechanics and fun maps and modes, players are finding it hard to level up their Halo Infinite Season 1 battle pass. That's because it works a bit differently than battle passes commonly do in other games. Here's what you need to know about how to level up your battle pass in Halo Infinite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO