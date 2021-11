Most central bankers appear to attribute the elevated inflation prints (at least partially) to global supply chain bottlenecks and associated scarcity of supply. The persistence of elevated inflation has started to worry many market participants and central banks because the longer CPI (consumer price index) inflation remains elevated, the higher the risk that inflation expectations accelerate. While the currently elevated levels of realized inflation do appear to have boosted inflation expectations, most forward expectations remain at or below monetary policy targets.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO