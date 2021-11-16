EARTH CRISIS, SNAPCASE, and STRIFE

In a brand new interview with the "Iron City Rocks" podcast, legendary Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen spoke about the recording process for his latest album, "Parabellum", while the coronavirus pandemic was in full swing. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The whole thing is very surreal. Because in an estimated hundred thousand years of human civilization, this has never happened before. There's been many, many, many, many pandemics — I mean, countless: the European plague and the 1918 [flu pandemic] and whatever — but there never, ever has been a situation where every event, every… At one point, even restaurants were closed. That never happened before; this is the first time in human history, as long as humans have existed. So, obviously, not only for me, but for everybody, this was very surreal.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO