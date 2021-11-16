In 1996, Victory Records released what's considered one of the most important live records in hardcore's history: "The California Takeover… Live". The compilation captured the performances of nineties, genre-defining hardcore bands EARTH CRISIS, SNAPCASE and STRIFE. These hardcore stalwarts would eventually have varying periods of hiatus, but they would go on...
Described by the band's creative mastermind Juha Raivio as "a mirror of a deep self-disappointment", "Moonflowers" is an album with sorrow and dismay at its very core. That will not come as a huge surprise to fans of SWALLOW THE SUN, as the Finnish band have long established themselves as the finest exponents of crestfallen heaviness around, with a catalogue full of songs seemingly designed to tear hearts out and stamp on them in majestic slow motion. This one is different, however. It hurts more. Created during lockdown, "Moonflowers" takes Raivio's introspective approach to new levels of agonizing vulnerability, and at times the very real nature of the songwriter's disquiet is genuinely difficult to listen to. But for all its heart-rending rawness, SWALLOW THE SUN's eighth full-length album is also one of their most beautiful.
SCORPIONS have released a short video in which lead singer Klaus Meine explains the meaning of the lyrics in the band's new single, "Peacemaker". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was just playing with words: 'Peacemaker, peacemaker, bury the undertaker.' But what does it mean?. "At [a time] when...
In a brand new interview with the "Iron City Rocks" podcast, legendary Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen spoke about the recording process for his latest album, "Parabellum", while the coronavirus pandemic was in full swing. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The whole thing is very surreal. Because in an estimated hundred thousand years of human civilization, this has never happened before. There's been many, many, many, many pandemics — I mean, countless: the European plague and the 1918 [flu pandemic] and whatever — but there never, ever has been a situation where every event, every… At one point, even restaurants were closed. That never happened before; this is the first time in human history, as long as humans have existed. So, obviously, not only for me, but for everybody, this was very surreal.
San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal veterans EXODUS have just released their new album, "Persona Non Grata", via Nuclear Blast Records. The official lyric video for the disc's fourth single, "Prescribing Horror", can be viewed below. The song's lyrics tell the story of Thalidomide, the drug developed in west Germany as a sedative in the 1960s and used to ease morning sickness in pregnant woman and which has been linked to thousands of birth defects.
Matt Lajoie has been a wellspring of cosmically attuned guitar explorations under a multitude of monikers since co-founding the uncannily prolific Flower Room label with Ash Brooks in 2017. With a personal and collaborative catalog hovering near triple digits, and having already logged two releases this fall with the always-excellent Garden Portal and Jewel Garden labels, it’s hard to say that Lajoie ever really ‘returns’ with a new album so much as he seems to manifest them.
EXODUS frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza has weighed in on his band's legacy and standing within the metal scene. The long-running Bay Area thrashers have recently been the topic of discussion on whether they should be part of a proposed expanded "Big Five" of thrash alongside METALLICA, SLAYER, MEGADETH and ANTHRAX. The band arguably has only one classic album to its credit — their 1985 debut "Bonded By Blood", which featured vocalist Paul Baloff. By the time Souza took over the vocalist position in 1986 for the release of the following year's "Pleasures Of The Flesh", EXODUS's sales figures were dwarfed by their competitors and the band failed to make a commercial breakthrough. And like most thrash bands, EXODUS was not immune to the Seattle grunge wave and experienced a sharp drop in popularity by the time of their initial 1993 disbandment.
Robin McNamara passed away earlier this month at the age of 74. The singer was best known for his popular pop song from 1970, Lay A Little Lovin' on Me, which dubbed him a One Hit Wonder, though he had two other songs that did well on the charts: Got To Believe In Love and Beer Drinkin' Man.
A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5).
The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage.
Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82.
Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time.
Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range.
Metallica, Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne and others have paid tribute to heavy metal journalist Malcolm Dome, who has died aged 66. Dome was known for coining the term “thrash metal” and his 1980 book Encyclopedia Metallica has long been thought to have inspired Metallica’s name upon their formation.
Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
Antwain Fowler, the 6-year-old internet personality who went viral for asking “where we about to eat at?,” has died, according to his official Instagram page. The young man, who captivated thousands with his hilarious clips-turned-Twitter-reactions, was filmed in the hospital by his mother China over the last few months. It is unclear what Antwain died from, but he’s been battling autoimmune enteropathy, a condition that inhibits the body’s ability to absorb nutrition, since 2015, according to a GoFundMe page.
Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
L.A. GUNS frontman Phil Lewis says that Axl Rose did a "fantastic" job filling in for Brian Johnson at the end of AC/DC's "Rock Or Bust" tour. AC/DC postponed the last 10 dates of its spring 2016 North American trek after Johnson was advised to stop playing live or "risk total hearing loss." The band went on to complete the European and North American legs of its "Rock Or Bust" tour with the GUNS N' ROSES frontman as a "guest vocalist."
