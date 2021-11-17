ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Trevion Williams, Zach Edey Combine for 38 Points as No. 6 Purdue Dominates Wright State

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0L7l_0cz0aEMX00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue senior Trevion Williams had his back to the basket while clutching the basketball with both hands, analyzing the defense in the second half of the team’s matchup with Wright State.

He faked a pass to shoo away an incoming double team and spun past his defender before throwing down an easy dunk.

The bucket might not have made a difference in the outcome of a blowout victory, but it still had plenty of value. Williams became the 54th player in program history to score 1,000 points as a Boilermaker.

“It’s a great achievement for me,” Williams said. “I put the work in, and I’ve dedicated myself. I sacrificed to get my body right and prepare for team’s like this and moments like this. I’m a senior now, I’ve been through it. I’m glad to reach that milestone, and why not add more to it?”

Throughout the start of the 2021-22 season, Williams has come off the bench for the Boilermakers, subbing in for sophomore center Zach Edey. It’s a role that he’s taken willingly to help the program win games.

The rotation between Edey and Williams in the frontcourt was too much to handle for Wright State in No. 6 Purdue basketball’s 96-52 victory Tuesday night at Mackey Arena. The duo combined for 38 points on 16-of-23 shooting. Both players recorded a double-double in the team’s third win of the season.

Williams, who has dazzled fans with pinpoint passes in the first two games of the year, asserted himself as a force underneath the basket for the Boilermakers. He scored a team-high 20 points against the Raiders.

It was a season-best scoring output for the 6-foot-10 forward, and he also added a team-high 13 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. While Williams may have shot the ball more Tuesday, he still made his fair share of passes, leading Purdue with three assists.

“I feel like that’s kind of what completes me,” Williams said of his willingness to pass. “Obviously I’m not one dimensional, but it’s a huge part of my game. The way I was raised, the way I was taught how to play basketball, I was taught to use passing.”

His style creates change-of-pace for Purdue when Edey comes off the floor. At 7-foot-4, Edey has been a dominant force in the Boilermakers’ first three games of the season. He posted a career-high 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds in a 92-67 win over Indiana State last Friday.

After an 18-point performance on Tuesday, he leads the team with more than 18 points per game. Edey also leads the team with more than 12 rebounds per contest. He and Williams helped the Boilermakers to a 56-23 rebounding advantage in the victory over the Raiders.

In the first half, Williams and Edey could not be stopped, with each player tallying 12 points before heading to the locker room with a 51-17 lead. By the end of the game, they combined for 12 offensive rebounds to contribute to 31 second-chance points for the Boilermakers.

On both ends of the floor, Purdue’s frontcourt was effective at coming away with the basketball, and that resulted in the team’s largest margin of victory so far this season.

“If you can hold them to one shot and dominate the glass, and then get opportunities at the other end from that, you’re just going to put yourself in a great position,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “Whether it’s transition or rebounding, you gotta be able to steal points against great teams.”

Williams and Edey showcased their ability to snatch rebounds with ease, but their dominance starts in practice. The two big men go head-to-head every day and do anything but take it easy on each other.

“We just beat each other up,” Edey said of his battles with Williams. “It’s not like we’re taking anything off in practice. We go just as hard in practice as we do in the games.

“We might even go harder in practice, honestly, because we don’t have refs. We just hit each other, we drop our shoulders, stuff like that. It’s how they want us to play, it’s how it helps us in a game. We’re used to getting beaten up now.”

They’re going to need to be at their best when Purdue takes part in the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament this Saturday. The team is scheduled to play No. 18 North Carolina at 4 p.m. ET. No. 5 Villanova and No. 17 Tennessee will also be in attendance.

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

  • PURDUE, WRIGHT STATE GAME STORY: No. 6-ranked Purdue had another blowout win on Tuesday, spanking Wright State 96-52 and continuing to look like one of the best teams in the country. We'll find out much more this weekend. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE, WRIGHT STATE LIVE BLOG: Purdue basketball earned its 11th 3-0 start under head coach Matt Painter on Tuesday during a matchup with Wright State at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Ohio State Star Has Honest Admission About Michigan

Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday. After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend. “We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Painter
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Basketball#Villanova#Raiders
saturdaydownsouth.com

Michigan State-Ohio State broadcast frustrating fans

Many college football fans were excited for Saturday’s clash between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. It was a marquee Big Ten matchup with College Football Playoff implications. However, some fans were surprised with what they heard when they turned on the ABC broadcast. That’s because many...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Mario Cristobal opens up on Oregon's blowout loss at Utah

Oregon and head coach Mario Cristobal saw their College Football Playoff hopes disappear Saturday night with a 38-7 loss at Utah. It marked the second loss of the 2021 season for the No. 3 Ducks, who also dropped one at Stanford in late September. After a massive early season win at Ohio State, it has to be frustrating for Oregon, to say the least.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Video Of Lee Corso At Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

The legendary Lee Corso wasn’t interested in sticking around to watch the Ohio State game on Saturday. Corso joined the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday morning in Columbus to preview the Big Ten clash between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State. The beloved...
OHIO STATE
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 12

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 12. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 12 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

It’s officially rivalry week. Next Saturday, college football teams across the country will play their final games of the regular season. Few games, if any, will be bigger than the one taking place in Ann Arbor. Michigan is set to host Ohio State at the Big House. Both the Wolverines...
MICHIGAN STATE
BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
293
Followers
509
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy