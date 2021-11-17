ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tuesday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
swiowanewssource.com
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Howie Kendrick special assistant to the general manager; Brian Kaplan assistant major league pitching coach and director of pitching development; Jason Camilli assistant major league hitting coach; Morgan Gregory director of strength and conditioning and nutrition; Furey Leva assistant major league strength and conditioning coach; Christian Bermudez...

ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Announce They’ve Signed A New QB

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

Some NFL players fail to realize when it's best to leave the game for good. Their physical skills fade before the passion to compete every week. A player's lack of production and recurring injuries provide the telling signs, though. Based on those factors, we can see the steady decline of star players who have fallen off from their All-Pro and Pro Bowl years.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chicago Bears find veteran replacement with Khalil Mack ‘banged up’

The Chicago Bears made a defensive acquisition Thursday in order to fill the potential void of Khalil Mack. According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Bears signed veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin. Mack is listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Bears outside...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
FanSided

Lions’ most boneheaded decision of 2021 is obvious, and they even made it worse

The Detroit Lions’ most bone-headed decision of 2021 is obvious, but they also made it worse. When it became inevitable the Detroit Lions would trade Matthew Stafford last offseason, it was also fairly inevitable they’d have to get an experienced quarterback in return. Ultimately, and obviously, that’s what happened when they got Jared Goff along with draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Bears Edge Rusher Khalil Mack Placed On Injured Reserve For Foot Surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears defense takes another hit this season as they will place edge rusher Khalil Mack on injured reserve to have season-ending foot surgery. The Bears confirmed Mack will have surgery on his injured foot next week, and will miss the rest of the season. Mack was first injured in the Week 3 loss to the Browns, and after playing through the injury in the next four games, has missed the last two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. He will end the season having played seven games with with six sacks, 19 tackles, and one fumble recovery. On Thursday, the Bears signed pass rusher Bruce Irving to cover Mack’s contribution. The team will also turn to Robert Quinn for the edge rusher position in his absence. Meantime, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Allen Robinson is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.    
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory set to return from IR for Cowboys

The Cowboys should be getting a major boost to their front seven within the month. Defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, both currently on IR, could be back in action in the next three to four weeks, per club VP Stephen Jones (Twitter link via Jon Machota of The Athletic). DT Neville Gallimore is on the same timeline.
NFL
swiowanewssource.com

Power-play goals push Vancouver over Winnipeg, 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland scored power-play goals for the Vancouver Canucks to snap a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Defenseman Kyle Burroughs, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Canucks who were 0-4-1...
NHL
thejetpress.com

3 surprise prospects connected to the NY Jets in recent mock drafts

1. NY Jets draft target: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. This one is likely the most surprising prospect the Jets have been linked to in mock drafts to this point. Drafting interior defensive linemen high in the first round and the Jets — name a better duo. In a recent mock...
NFL

