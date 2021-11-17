ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City’s Merchant Secures 500th Career Win

By Matthew Doyle
EAST LANSING — Traverse City native Suzy Merchant picked up her 500th career victory in her college coaching career, with her Michigan State women’s basketball team securing a 73-62 win over Valparaiso on Tuesday at home.

Merchant is currently in her 15th season as the Michigan State women’s basketball head coach. She previously coached at Eastern Michigan and Saginaw Valley State.

She was a three-sport athlete at Traverse City Central, playing basketball, volleyball and softball.

