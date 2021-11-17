ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Australia aims to protect, promote critical technologies

By ROD McGUIRK Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced a new plan...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Australia mocks 'silly' China criticism of nuclear subs

Australia on Friday openly mocked a senior Chinese diplomat's warnings about its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying they were "so silly it's funny". The Chinese embassy's charge d'affaires, Wang Xining, said Australia would become the "naughty guy" if it procures the submarines, which are capable of stealthy, long-duration missions. Nuclear-powered submarines are designed to launch long-range attacks, Wang argued in an interview with The Guardian. "So who are you going to attack? You are no longer a peace lover, a peace defender, you become a sabre wielder in certain form," said Wang, who is China's top representative in Australia since the previous ambassador's departure last month after a five-year term.
CHINA
Times Daily

Former leader says sub deal protects US, not Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s deal to acquire submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology was aimed at protecting the United States from Chinese nuclear attack and had changed Australia-Sino relations, former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating said on Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
CHINA
kfgo.com

Western Australia to consider Aboriginal heritage protection bill

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Western Australia will introduce to parliament on Wednesday a long awaited bill to safeguard Indigenous heritage during development applications, 18 months after the legal destruction of culturally significant cave sites sparked widespread anger. The bill, which has been under revision for three years, will focus on reaching...
AUSTRALIA
Times Daily

France vows to keep battling in fishing dispute with UK

PARIS (AP) — France's minister of the sea vowed Sunday to “continue the fight” in the country's dispute with Britain over fishing rights. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Times Daily

Tens of thousands protest Belgium's tighter COVID-19 rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ten of thousands of people demonstrated through central Brussels on Sunday to protest reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
PROTESTS
Times Daily

Pandemic dents turnout at Brazil university entrance exams

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Turnout for Brazil’s standardized university admission exam on Sunday appeared to be the lowest in 15 years, in large part reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s education, according to experts. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
COLLEGES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo conveys concerns to Beijing as Chinese ships enter Japanese waters

Tokyo [Japan], November 20 (ANI): Japan has conveyed its concerns to Beijing after a Chinese naval ship sailed in Japan's waters of its southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. A Chinese naval ship had sailed in Japan's waters earlier this week off its southwestern prefecture, the country's Defence Ministry said on Friday.
CHINA
WTAJ

Top US admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Saturday the United States and its allies need to operate with a greater sense of urgency amid rising tensions and China’s increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region during meetings […]
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Australian
Birmingham Star

NEP 2020 aims to promote India as a global study destination: Shringla

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The National Education Policy 2020 aims to promote India as a global study destination and make India a Vishwa Guru, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday. Shringla's remarks came while addressing a diplomatic conclave organised by Chandigarh University. The event was also...
EDUCATION
Popular Mechanics

This Photo Sums Up America’s Advantage Over China in the Indo-Pacific

The U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan recently participated in a giant naval exercise. The Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 included three aircraft carriers from three different countries. Russia and China mirrored the exercise one day later off the coast of Japan. Navies from four of the largest democracies in the world...
MILITARY
securityboulevard.com

Protecting Critical Infrastructure with Automation and Zero-Trust

Politicians on the Homeland Security Committee have recently presented a bill for review which would require critical infrastructure organizations to report data breaches and ransomware payments to the federal government. This comes as the Biden administration called for an increased focus on improving national cybersecurity and emphasized the need for cooperation among the public and private sectors. By identifying 16 different critical infrastructure sectors, the U.S. can develop a national resilience strategy to safeguard resources and prevent damages to the nation’s safety, health and economic prosperity to become truly proactive and cyberresilient.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
China
Country
Australia
Washington Examiner

Xi has been China's own worst enemy

It is easy to look at recent news from China with alarm. Beijing’s recent hypersonic vehicle tests, expanded nuclear arsenal, and bellicosity toward Taiwan have prompted concern by the United States and its allies. But there is some positive news: Xi Jinping is still the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. And few have done more to alert the world to the threat posed by the Chinese communist regime.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian secret exports to USA and other NATO countries rise sharply

These deliveries include weapons, ammo and supplies of enriched uranium. Exports of classified goods from Russia to NATO and other countries increased dramatically in 2021, according to a report by Russian business daily RBK, citing customs data. Among these countries are the U.S., Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Estonia, the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE.
POLITICS
World Economic Forum

5 critical incentives that could protect nature and the climate

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Transitioning to a nature-positive economy could generate annual business opportunities worth over $10 trillion by 2030. Momentum is building for companies to mitigate their climate and nature impacts and invest in...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

T20 World Cup: Australia and New Zealand aim for history in unexpected final

Men's T20 World Cup final: Australia v New Zealand. Venue: Dubai Date: Sunday, 14 November Time: 14:00 GMT. Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. It's the final...
WORLD
Times Daily

UK to probe racial bias in medical devices after COVID toll

LONDON (AP) — The British government is investigating whether built-in racial bias in some medical devices led to Black and Asian people getting sick and dying disproportionately from COVID-19. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

El Salvador to build cryptocurrency-fueled "Bitcoin City"

LA LIBERTAD, El Salvador (AP) — In a rock concert-like atmosphere, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced that his government will build an oceanside “Bitcoin City” at the base of a volcano. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy