Thanks to the COVID19 pandemic, finding remote work is now easier than ever. Some industries do tend to lend themselves better for remote working than others, and these are often popular choices for people who want the opportunity to work remotely while traveling the world. Since many remote work opportunities only require you to have a computer and an internet connection – something that’s more widely available than ever before around the world today – fulfilling your dreams of working and traveling at the same time might be easier than you think. Whether you want to work on your own terms as a freelancer or are considering working for a company in a remote role where you are free to work from wherever you like, here are some of the main factors to consider to help you get started.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO