Annandale-on-hudson, NY

A Very Different Vibe: Jennifer Melick Profiles Bard Vocal Arts Alumna Julia Bullock in Opera News

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the December 2021 cover story of Opera News, Jennifer Melick profiles classical singer and curator Julia Bullock VAP ’11 as she returns to live onstage performances after a pandemic year of performing for video. “Bullock has an unusual quality of...

bard.edu

New York Times Review: The Orchestra Now Offers a Novel View of Music History

At Carnegie Hall, President Leon Botstein and Bard graduate students of The Orchestra Now took an always-needed step in uncovering overlooked American classical music, writes Joshua Barone for the New York Times. “[T]he myopic approach of much orchestral programming today—Eurocentric, with living composers rarely given the same pride of place as a Beethoven or Mahler—is nothing new. Then there are artists like Leon Botstein, an indispensable advocate of the unfairly ignored, who brought his ensemble The Orchestra Now to Carnegie Hall on Thursday for an evening of works that, despite covering a range of nearly 150 years, felt as fresh as a batch of premieres.”
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
musicalamerica.com

New England Conservatory Fall Master Class Series with In-Person and Streaming Events by Soprano Julia Bullock, Collaborative Pianist Margo Garrett, J

New England Conservatory (NEC) announces a series of fall master classes in-person and streaming live from the Boston campus this fall. Continuing with the technological innovations made during the pandemic, digital master classes and events by world-class artists open the doors of the Conservatory to anyone watching around the world. Soprano Julia Bullock, collaborative pianist Margo Garrett, jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, trumpeter Håkan Hardenberger, cellist Blaise Déjardin, vocal coach Joan Dornemann, guitarist and composer Mary Halvorson, pianist Jonathan Biss, and jazz bassist Dave Holland coach NEC students in master classes, residences, and performances.
EDUCATION
City
Annandale-on-hudson, NY
