Philippines approves emergency use of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new COVID treatment could be on the way. Pfizer asked the FDA to grant an emergency use authorization for its antiviral pill. It’s intended to treat unvaccinated people with mild to moderate COVID-19, who are at high risk for hospitalization or death. It would be an at-home treatment, with medication taken twice daily for five days. If given within three days of symptoms, it was shown to reduce severe outcomes by 89-percent. The pill works by keeping the virus from replicating. Pfizer did not provide details of any side-effects, but said reports of adverse events were about...

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO