Please Enable JavaScript

NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
connectcre.com

Boston Rejects Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project, Cites Parking

The Boston Zoning Board of Appeal has ejected a zoning relief application for a proposed development at 4198 Washington Street in Roslindale, MA, citing a lack of parking for residents. Developer Arx Urban had hoped to replace a one-story retail building with a mixed-use building that included 31 housing units,...
BOSTON, MA
wibqam.com

U.S. govt asks court to immediately lift stay on COVID vaccine rule

(Reuters) – The U.S. government asked a federal appeals court to immediately lift a court-ordered stay on a sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule to avoid “enormous” harm to public health, or alternatively to allow a masking-and-testing requirement, according to a court filing. Delaying the rule by the Occupational Safety and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thereflector.com

Inslee: Beefing up federal COVID work mandates not currently under consideration

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee currently has no plans to impose rules on large employers in the state that are stricter than federal requirements, the governor announced Thursday. During a Nov. 18 press conference, Inslee said the state plans to abide by oncoming federal rules that require companies with more than 100 employees to have all their workers vaccinated or be subject to regular testing. On Nov. 4, President Joe Biden’s administration announced the requirement, which will be administered through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
colville.wa.us

Public Hearing ~ Planning Commission Zone Boundary Change Requests

CITY OF COLVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS ZONE BOUNDARY CHANGE REQUESTS. NOTICE is hereby provided that the City of Colville Planning Commission will hold two public hearings remotely via zoom at their meeting on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the following:. ZC-21-100: A proposal...
COLVILLE, WA
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Signs Ordinance To Change How The City Invests

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu signed an ordinance on Monday to change how the city invests. The ordinance prohibits public funds from being invested in stocks, securities, or companies that get more than 15% of its revenue from fossil fuels, tobacco products, or carceral facilities, like jails or prisons by the end of 2025. The goal is to grow “a low-carbon, resource efficient, and socially inclusive economy,” said a statement from Wu’s office. The ordinance was unanimously passed in the City Council last week.  
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Wu signs ordinance prohibiting investment of city funds in fossil fuel industries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu signed an ordinance Monday that prohibits the investment of city funds in fossil fuel industries. The ordinance does not allow public funds to be invested in stocks, securities, or other obligations of any company which derives more than 15 percent of its revenue from fossil fuels, tobacco products, or carceral facilities.
BOSTON, MA
bunewsservice.com

Michelle Wu addresses vacant positions, MBTA in first week as mayor

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s first complete week in office included moves to fill vacant positions and declaring three MBTA bus lines would be free going forward. Wu was sworn in as Boston’s first Asian American mayor on Tuesday in the Boston City Council Chamber. On her first full day in...
BOSTON, MA
Portland Tribune

Milwaukie resident: City shouldn't blame citizens for its failure

Ronelle Coburn: Many thoughtful and intelligent citizens gave their time to make Monroe Greenway safe. Destruction of a public park does not just happen by mistake. Developers know when they've got a piece of public land adjacent to their project. And surely is someone's fault when a developer cuts down trees, at the corner of Southeast Monroe Street and 37th Avenue in Milwaukie, on public parkland. And at the end of the day, isn't it our city's responsibility to protect our public spaces and to walk their talk over the preservation of our city's trees?
MILWAUKIE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Shakeout of redistricting, at least locally, makes sense

A district with Crook and Jefferson makes sense; and who knows, someday maybe the county can have two representatives Jefferson County had a chapter in what was a big story in the political redistricting that swept though the state the last few months. Jefferson had been intact in District 59 for several years but that's apparently going away next year as the county is being broken up. The Warm Springs Reservation and, oddly, most of the Agency Plains and the farmland north of Madras is being pulled off into a very large, very rural District 57. Most counties push...

