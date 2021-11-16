Please Enable JavaScript

A district with Crook and Jefferson makes sense; and who knows, someday maybe the county can have two representatives Jefferson County had a chapter in what was a big story in the political redistricting that swept though the state the last few months. Jefferson had been intact in District 59 for several years but that's apparently going away next year as the county is being broken up. The Warm Springs Reservation and, oddly, most of the Agency Plains and the farmland north of Madras is being pulled off into a very large, very rural District 57. Most counties push...

