Congratulations to our 5th Grade Volleyball team. They participated in the CYO league this season and finished in 2nd place in the regular season. Both of our teams then competed in the CYO league tournament. Coach Barth and her team were able to finish in 2nd place in the tournament as well losing a close game by one point. The girls showed much improvement over the year and had a blast competing together. Congratulations girls and coach Barth on a fantastic season.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO