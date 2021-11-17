ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC wildlife officials warn that deer may carry COVID-19

By Maggie Newland
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYPNo_0cz0TSMa00

RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN) – COVID-19 doesn’t just affect people. Studies show deer have tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID antibodies. While it’s not clear whether deer can spread the virus to people, North Carolina wildlife officials are urging people in close contact with deer to take precautions just in case.

Deer are all over the Triangle. Most people keep their distance, only snapping the occasional photo. But for anyone who comes in close contact with deer, wildlife officials have a word of caution after studies showed deer in several other states tested positive for COVID-19 or antibodies.

NEXT: What the CDC says is safe regarding COVID-19 for Thanksgiving 2021

“Up to 40 percent of the deer have the antibodies for COVID-19, so they have no way of knowing how they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Humans are the major reservoir carriers of COVID-19, so it stands to reason maybe were the one who gave the deer COVID-19,” said Greg Batts, a wildlife biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

He said it’s not known whether deer can pass the virus to people, but he suggests keeping a distance or taking precautions if you work closely with deer.

“There are people around Raleigh who are probably hand-feeding deer in the backyard,” he said, adding that that isn’t a good idea.

Fact check: How deadly is COVID-19 for kids?

He added that hunters are most likely to come in close contact with deer and noted that they can take extra steps to make cleaning a deer safer.

“If that’s a worry for you, then you need to wear a mask, you need to wear gloves, and then clean up everything with soap and water and disinfectant,” he explained. “Certainly you want to stay away from the respiratory tract, the lungs, and the trachea.

When cooking the meat, he said to make sure the internal temperature is up to 165 degrees.

Batts said that a small number of deer from Caldwell County were tested back in the summer. They tested negative for COVID 19, but there is still a possibility that deer in our state could have the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Coronavirus
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Covid 19#Respiratory Tract#Covid#Triangle#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 17

Report: NC Congressman G.K. Butterfield to retire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Congressman G.K. Butterfield, who represents North Carolina’s District 1, is set to retire, CBS News reported Wednesday. Butterfield has served in the United States House of Representatives since 2004. His district represented 15 counties including Wayne, Wilson, Nash, and Edgecombe. Butterfield won re-election by 9 points in 2020. According to CBS […]
U.S. POLITICS
CBS 17

CBS 17

1K+
Followers
268
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy