Join the Distinguished Lecture on Nanotechnology-Enabled Water Treatment on November 18

Infection and infection-like processes are ubiquitous in the natural world. Infectious agents have traditionally included bacteria, viruses, fungi, and prions. However, the study of diverse infective agents, such as mobile genetic elements, parasitoids, and specialized insect herbivores and their hosts, may have important features in common with these traditional agents. Further, the mechanisms of infection that result in non-pathogenic outcomes, including interactions that could be neutral or beneficial, and the co-evolutionary dynamics of the host and other organisms that maintain these relationships over long-standing interactions share important commonalities with disease processes. The goal of this announcement is to call for new, integrative approaches to understanding the spatial and temporal dynamics and the nature of host-infectious agent interactions in different contexts (e.g., across developmental, endocrine, physiological, social, or environmental contexts), across different scales (e.g., subcellular to organismal, ancient to present-day scales), with alternative outcomes (mutualistic, parasitic, pathogenic, etc.), and in non-model (or under-studied) systems.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO