Join the Distinguished Lecture on Nanotechnology-Enabled Water Treatment on November 18

National Science Foundation (press release)
 8 days ago

The NSF Directorate for Engineering presents a Distinguished Lecture by Dr. Pedro Alvarez of Rice University on "Nanotechnology-Enabled Water Treatment." This virtual event will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern....

nsf.gov

National Science Foundation (press release)

Join the Broadening Participation in Engineering webinar on December 1

NSF will hold an informational webinar about the Broadening Participation in Engineering program on December 1, 2021, at 12:00 noon Eastern time. Track 2: Research in Broadening Participation in Engineering,. Track 3: Inclusive Mentoring Hubs (IM Hubs), and. Track 4: Centers for Equity in Engineering (CEE). Get details and register...
VIRTUAL EVENTS
National Science Foundation (press release)

EVENT: Arctic Research Plan 2022-2026 Launch Webinar

In December, the Interagency Arctic Research Policy Committee (IARPC) will release the Arctic Research Plan 2022-2026. The new research plan builds from the 2017-2021 plan, and outlines a bold five-year vision for federal agencies to address emerging research questions in the Arctic. Please join IARPC for a launch webinar introducing...
SCIENCE
National Science Foundation (press release)

Cryogenics below 1 K - Systems, Cycle, and Materials

The advancement of quantum-enabled devices for many applications, such as computing, sensing and communications, is dependent upon the use of ultra-low temperatures, <1K. Significant cooling power is needed to maintain the devices at their optimal operating temperature. Currently, options for the refrigeration at these low temperatures are commercially limited largely to 3He-dilution refrigerators. The 3He isotope is one of the rarest within the terrestrial environment, with a natural isotopic abundance at a scant 0.00014%. Given the present and projected shortage of 3He, advances in the fundamental science and engineering of ultra-low temperature refrigeration are needed to meet the projected needs for quantum applications and to conserve scarce 3He. Research needs include the design, discovery, and development of materials that can function at ultra-low temperatures and methods that provide advantages over current ultra-low temperature refrigeration approaches.
ENGINEERING
National Science Foundation (press release)

Dear Colleague Letter: Organismal Systems and Infection Biology (OSIB)

Infection and infection-like processes are ubiquitous in the natural world. Infectious agents have traditionally included bacteria, viruses, fungi, and prions. However, the study of diverse infective agents, such as mobile genetic elements, parasitoids, and specialized insect herbivores and their hosts, may have important features in common with these traditional agents. Further, the mechanisms of infection that result in non-pathogenic outcomes, including interactions that could be neutral or beneficial, and the co-evolutionary dynamics of the host and other organisms that maintain these relationships over long-standing interactions share important commonalities with disease processes. The goal of this announcement is to call for new, integrative approaches to understanding the spatial and temporal dynamics and the nature of host-infectious agent interactions in different contexts (e.g., across developmental, endocrine, physiological, social, or environmental contexts), across different scales (e.g., subcellular to organismal, ancient to present-day scales), with alternative outcomes (mutualistic, parasitic, pathogenic, etc.), and in non-model (or under-studied) systems.
SCIENCE
#Nanotechnology#Arctic#Rice University#Nsf News
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
WSAV News 3

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia

(STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state — and every county therein — has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 16 had reached 764,440 COVID-19-related deaths and 47.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, […]
GEORGIA STATE
nutritionaloutlook.com

Multiple meta-analyses suggest that vitamin D may help reduce incidence and severity of COVID-19 illness

The CRN Foundation, via its Vitamin D & Me! education initiative, is lauding new research demonstrating significant links between vitamin D and COVID-19. Thirteen meta-analyses generated from more than 100 clinical trials published since the onset of the pandemic, examined the relationship between vitamin D and COVID-19. The CRN Foundation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wateronline.com

Aquatic Informatics FOG And Backflow Prevention Technology Helps Utilities Kingston Manage Water Treatment And Wastewater Collection

Aquatic Informatics was chosen by Utilities Kingston to digitize its fats, oils, and grease (FOG) program with Linko and manage the backflow prevention and cross-connection control program with Tokay. These two software programs are part of the solution to common problems in complying with water treatment and wastewater collection regulations and help meet Utilities Kingston community goal of delivering clean, safe drinking water.
SOFTWARE
NIH Director's Blog

Magee To Deliver Virtual 2021 Stephen E. Straus Distinguished Lecture

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) is pleased to announce that Rhonda V. Magee, J.D., a professor of law at the University of San Francisco, will deliver the 2021 Stephen E. Straus Distinguished Lecture in the Science of Complementary Therapies, on “Mindfulness as a Support for Healing Conversations and Actions Toward Social Justice and Equity.”
EDUCATION
National Science Foundation (press release)

Multimedia Gallery

What happens when science fiction technology becomes reality? A team of researchers are using a device resembling a futuristic ray gun to record how different plant leaves on Alaskan mountains reflect light. The research will help scientist assess the impact of climate change, by studying how different plants respond to the environment. Learn more at NSF's "The Discovery Files."
VISUAL ART
National Science Foundation (press release)

Encouraging Research on Open Knowledge Networks

NSF invites proposals that contribute to open knowledge network (OKN) research and practice, such as Authoring and Learning, Uses, and Scalability. For full consideration in fiscal year 2022, proposals should be submitted before April 15, 2022. Dear Colleagues:. Knowledge graphs constitute a powerful approach for organizing, representing, integrating, and accessing...
TECHNOLOGY
pv-magazine.com

Floating PV tested at water treatment plant in South Africa

Scientists from the department of electrical engineering at the University of Cape Town (UCT), in South Africa, have deployed a pilot floating PV installation at a wastewater treatment plant in Western Cape – the Kraaifontein Wastewater Treatment Works. The trial project is being developed with the support of the City...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Colorado College News

Dr. Rosie Nelson Joins University of Bristol in Lecturer Role

The Feminist & Gender Studies Program at Colorado College would like to congratulate Dr. Rosie Nelson on her recent new job as a Lecturer in Gender at the University of Bristol!. Dr. Nelson attended Colorado College for her Bachelor's in History and Feminist and Gender Studies. She then completed a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Medagadget.com

The Non Infectious Macular Edema Treatment Market to join the growth adsorption spectrum

The global Non Infectious Macular Edema Treatment Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.
MARKETS
tctmd.com

Fitbit Joins the AF Hunt, but Effect on Treatment, Outcomes Unknown

A novel algorithm for wearable fitness trackers and smartwatches may enable large-scale identification of undiagnosed atrial fibrillation (AF), according to the virtually conducted Fitbit Heart Study of nearly half a million people. But how finding these arrhythmias might affect treatment, and ultimately outcomes, remains the big unknown. As wearable technology...
HEALTH
sciencealert.com

The World's Largest Organism Is Slowly Being Eaten, Scientist Says

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western US on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, "Pando" is a 106-acre stand of...
WILDLIFE
National Science Foundation (press release)

Understanding the mechanics of global supply chains

NSF-supported researchers study how to fix – and break – global networks. The global supply chain is key to keeping society humming, making sure that manufacturers have what they need to get products like medicines, computer chips or Christmas toys to market. With the COVID-19 pandemic now affecting supply chains across the world, the research that helps us understand how these networks function is even more critical.
INDUSTRY
irei.com

Water-treatment solutions fund surpasses target, raising $100m

Gradiant, a global end-to-end cleantech water-treatment solutions provider and projects developer, has raised more than $100 million in Series C funding, surpassing its $65 million initial target. Gradiant develops and delivers advanced water- and wastewater-treatment facilities around the world, with a primary focus in the rapidly growing Asia Pacific region...
INDUSTRY

