Ohio State

CFP top 4 unchanged: Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State

 4 days ago

Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth....

TCU's last-minute field goal turns back Kansas rally, 31-28

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Griffin Kell kicked a 25-yard field goal with 11 seconds to play as TCU fought off a Kansas fourth-quarter rally to beat the Jayhawks 31-28. Kansas trailed 28-14 early in the fourth quarter before Jalon Daniels threw touchdown passes of 28 yards to Luke Grimm and 10 yards to Jared Casey, the unlikely overtime hero in the Jayhawks' win last week at Texas that snapped a 56-game Big 12 losing streak.
Shockers drop overtime heartbreaker to Arizona

LAS VEGAS -- Arizona scored the first eight points in overtime to secure an 82-78 win over Wichita State in a Friday night semifinal matchup at the Roman Main Event. The Shockers (3-1) will meet UNLV in Sunday’s third-place game (11 p.m. CT). WSU’s Tyson Etienne scored 24 of his...
Shapen ushers No. 11 Baylor to 20-10 win over K-State

MANHATTAN — Blake Shapen was sharp in place of injured quarterback Gerry Bohanon, and Baylor's defense simply smothered Kansas State's offense, helping the No. 11 Bears beat the Wildcats 20-10 on Saturday night. Shapen was 16 of 21 for 137 yards after Bohanon left shortly before halftime with a hamstring...
Belleville student part of award-winning KSU sales team

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University Sales Team is the 2021 Collegiate World Cup of Sales university champion, winning the International Collegiate Sales Competition. The competition was hosted virtually by Florida State University, Nov. 9-13. Members of the championship-winning team include Hunter Hartner, sophomore in professional strategic selling and marketing, Belleville; Colton Williams, junior in professional strategic selling, Osage City; Cameron Pavelschak, junior in professional strategic selling, Mascoutah, Illinois; Lydia Johnson, junior in professional strategic selling and Spanish, Prior Lake, Minnesota; and Jacqueline Anzalone, senior in marketing and supply chain management, Kansas City, Mo.
Tiger's Schmidt places 62nd at NCAA Championships

SAINT LEO, Fla. - Fort Hays State senior runner Robbie Schmidt placed 62nd at the 2021 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships Saturday morning at The Abbey Course at Saint Leo University. It was Schmidt's second appearance at the cross country national meet, improving his finish by 63 spots after...
Strong showing by Coyotes at NAIA Championships

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Rookies and veterans alike put forth outstanding efforts for the Kansas Wesleyan Cross Country teams at Friday's NAIA National Championship races at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Championship Course. Freshman Daniel Harkin (FR/Manhattan) ran an exceptional race in his NAIA debut, bouncing back from in the lower...
🎥Chiefs' coordinators, players talk football Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A variety of Chiefs field media questions during Thursday presser. From The Kansas City Chiefs Facebook page:. Remember: If you can't be at the games this season, you can catch the Chiefs on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) or on 99KG (99.9 FM).
Wildcats place 34 on Academic All-Big 12 teams

MANHATTAN – For a third-straight season, Kansas State football produced its program high in Academic All-Big 12 honorees as 34 Wildcats – including 27 first-team members – earned the nod as the conference office announced the 310-member Academic All-Big 12 teams on Thursday. K-State, which tied its school-record mark from...
Fuller, Starks repeat as CoSIDA Academic All-District Team picks

CoSIDA named Fort Hays State football student-athletes Chance Fuller and Jordan Starks to the Academic All-District Football Team for the 2021 season on Thursday. Fuller is the lone representative at quarterback in Super Region 3, while Starks is one of six defensive backs named to the team. Fuller receives the honor for a second-straight year, while Starks receives the distinction for a third-straight year. Sports Information and Athletic Communication professionals within Super Region 3 vote on the Academic All-District Team, which honors a combination of academic and athletic accomplishments of the individuals selected.
Tigers' Wagner named MIAA Athlete of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State's Katie Wagner has been named the first MIAA Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week of the 2021-22 season, announced Wednesday by the league office. Wagner had a stellar start to the season, leading the Tigers in points and rebounds in both contests over...
