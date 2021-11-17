CFP top 4 unchanged: Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State

CoSIDA named Fort Hays State football student-athletes Chance Fuller and Jordan Starks to the Academic All-District Football Team for the 2021 season on Thursday. Fuller is the lone representative at quarterback in Super Region 3, while Starks is one of six defensive backs named to the team. Fuller receives the honor for a second-straight year, while Starks receives the distinction for a third-straight year. Sports Information and Athletic Communication professionals within Super Region 3 vote on the Academic All-District Team, which honors a combination of academic and athletic accomplishments of the individuals selected.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO