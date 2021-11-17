ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCDHHS Office of Rural Health joins nationwide observance of National Rural Health Day on Nov. 18, recognizes NC's 'Community Star'

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Rural Health is proud to recognize the selfless, community-minded spirit of health professionals and volunteers in North Carolina communities during National Rural Health Day 2021. National Rural Health Day falls on the third Thursday in November each year...

