Wicked Lady :: The Axeman Cometh

aquariumdrunkard.com
Cover picture for the articleTruth in advertising, folks, as the axeman has most definitely arrived. A heavy lidded instrumental, Wicked Lady cut this near seven minute riff...

aquariumdrunkard.com

aquariumdrunkard.com

Pavement :: Slow Century (Documentary)

With a Pavement reunion tour going all over the place in 2022, it’s a good time to revisit Lance Bangs’ excellent Slow Century doc. Originally released in 2002, it tracks the band from the scruffy early days as a “special new band” through their, er, slightly less scruffy time as indie rock darlings. Amidst intimate interviews and rehearsals, Bangs makes copious use of both pro and amateur concert footage, and in the process puts to bed the idea that Pavement were no good live. Loose and messy at times? Sure. But Malkmus and co. almost always delivered an exciting, unpredictable show, eschewing gloomy theatrics for something fresh and fun. Gold Soundz abound! | t wilcox.
aquariumdrunkard.com

Charlatan :: The Blades

Brad Rose builds worlds within worlds. With the recent relaunch of Foxy Digitalis, an online publication exploring the deepest corners of experimental music, they continue a project that has existed in various forms since the mid-1990s. Their label The Jewel Garden has been just as fruitful, cultivating Rose’s many projects that range from Ajilvsga’s ambient black metal to The North Sea’s solo bouzouki. As Charlatan, their latest release The Blades ties together various strands of Rose’s multidisciplinary output, combining a chapbook of poems and increasingly complex mazes with the latest excerpt of a sci-fi novella, all soundtracked by an album of kosmische synth instrumentals.
aquariumdrunkard.com

Chris Spedding :: Songs Without Words

“Video Life” this is not. Prior to being reborn in the late 70s while riding the crest of British new wave, guitar guru Chris Spedding kicked off the decade with his solo debut, 1970’s Songs Without Words. Originally a Japan-only release, the instrumental jazz album found itself reissued and augmented in 2015 with a number of the tracks shortened, along with the inclusion of bonus track “Sub-Continental Drift”.
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
hazard-herald.com

Robert Plant 'got old' after family tragedy

Robert Plant "got really old" after his son died. The 'Whole Lotta Love' hitmaker and his then-wife Maureen Wilson lost five-year-old Karac in 1977 after the youngster contracted a stomach virus and he admitted the tragedy stopped him worrying about ageing. He said: “I think I got really old when...
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
BBC

Parents' tribute to Grand Canyon crash brothers

The parents of two brothers who were among five Britons killed in a Grand Canyon helicopter crash said they "put a smile on everyone's face". Stuart and Jason Hill, 30 and 32, from Worthing, died with Stuart's girlfriend Becky Dobson, 27, in February 2018. Their friends, Ellie Udall, from Worthing,...
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
