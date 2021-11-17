Schools Pick Up Thanksgiving Food For Families In Need

Hundreds of Oklahoma families will have a warm, full Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and a lot of generous donors.

News on Kristen Weaver was there as schools picked up box after box of meals, all going straight to families in need.

Volunteers at the Food Bank stacked up all these boxes, each one, packed to the brim with everything a family needs for the perfect Thanksgiving meal.

"We have stuffing mix, green beans, corn, a pie shell," said Regan Leake.

300 of the boxes will feed families of six this holiday.

Regan Leake with the food bank said the need may be just as great this year as last year with families still struggling.

"We are still seeing the pandemic effects of layoffs, things like that," she said.

Holiday Helpings is a partnership with Tulsa area schools. Coordinators at the schools can sign up and receive the boxes they need to give to their students and families looking for a little extra help.

"We believe no child should go hungry or know that feeling," Leake said. "We want to provide parents with a little more support."

"We know how difficult this is," said Gina Cook. "It has been going on two years for families out of work, some dealing deaths from COVID."

Gina Cook is the Assistant Principal at Nathan Hale high school, picking up boxes for her students today.

"It means so much for families," she said. "Through the pandemic, many families are struggling. We want them to enjoy the holidays, get back together, share food."

Leake said the food bank plans on doing this again for students and schools before winter break.

She said they're always looking for help, and boxes are only 40 dollars for anyone who feels like giving this year.

"This takes a little pressure off a family," Leake said.