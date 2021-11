For this magazine, we wanted to focus on Greek life, its impact on campus, and the relationship between Greek and non-Greek students. As someone who is not involved in Greek life, I felt like there was a lot I did not understand. How does recruitment work? What is values-based recruitment? Do Greek students feel the divide between Greek and non-Greek students that I and many of my non-Greek friends feel? What are they doing about diversity (or rather the lack thereof)? How many people actually feel safe going to a Greek house? How do gender and ethnicity play into these questions?

