ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Dog with burn marks on face found in High Point, given a new home

By Tyler Hardin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ikq11_0cz0OZ9M00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-month-old puppy with burn marks on its face survived months on the streets of High Point.

“It’s a miracle that he has survived,” said Donna Lawrence, the founder of Susie’s Hope . “How this dog survived, I don’t know.”

The lab mix named Tucker is slowly healing from a burn to the face and muzzle.

“It looked like his face was literally pressed down on a hot metal surface, like maybe a stove,” Lawrence said. “Imagine the pain that poor dog went through. I don’t understand why people would do that, it’s horrible.”

The puppy’s original owners were traced back to Greensboro through a pet microchip.

According to a Greensboro police report, the original owners stopped at the Great Stops gas station on West Market Street on Sept. 7.

Tucker, named Kobi at the time, was in the car when it was reported stolen around 12:30 a.m.

On Sept. 10, High Point police found the car vandalized on Academy Street.

Tucker was nowhere to be found until he was seen near Skeet Club Road in High Point more than two months later on Nov. 9.

“He was running the streets probably or I don’t know if the people that stole him did something with him,” Lawrence said.

While animal services investigates what happened, his original owners turned him over to a new family.

“He just jumped right in and fit in with our family,” said Adam Pallaci, Tucker’s new owner.

Pallaci told FOX8 Tucker has a family that’s going to love him and a fenced-in backyard to run around in and play fetch.

“It just looked like he had a huge smile on his face,” Pallaci said. “I think having that much room for him to exercise and being a puppy and run around is just definitely brightened his spirits up and made him a lot happier.”

If you recognize Tucker and know anything about his injury, contact Guilford County Animal Services .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

NC man wins $250,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WGHP) — Richard Bryant, of Riegelwood, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won $250,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bryant stopped at the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood, bought a 20X The Cash ticket and scratched off the top prize. He claimed his prize on Tuesday. After required […]
RIEGELWOOD, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman shot on Waughtown Street, taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman was shot and taken to the hospital on Saturday according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 1:45 a.m., officers responded to Waughtown Street when they were told about guns being fired. When they arrived, police saw several people fighting in the parking lot who had come […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Lenoir-Rhyne football player found shot to death inside vehicle in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teenager who was sitting in the passenger seat of a car outside an apartment complex in Hickory died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, the Hickory Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1 a.m. Saturday at Civitan Court Apartments located at 405 17th Ave. […]
HICKORY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Lifestyle
Greensboro, NC
Pets & Animals
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
FOX8 News

2 teens charged in connection to shooting death of NC teen

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WJZY) – Two teens are facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month in Kannapolis, authorities said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots on Nov. 11 around 2 p.m. near 500 East C Street. Kannapolis resident Logan Broome, 17, was found suffering from injuries and was flown to […]
KANNAPOLIS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Weather#Wghp#Susie S Hope
FOX8 News

Young business owner opens 2nd boutique in uptown Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a new women’s boutique in uptown Lexington where you can find something for yourself and a gift for someone else. Ashley Hill owns Clara Jane Boutique, a family-oriented business. The store at 21 South Main Street has fall fashions for women of all sizes, holiday items and jewelry. She […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

2.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook Winston-Salem at about 8:58 a.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to GPS coordinates, the earthquake was centered between Old Salisbury Court and Parklawn Memorial Gardens, about 3 miles south-southwest of Winston-Salem. USGS says it had a depth of about 1.2 miles. Winston-Salem police […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

74th annual Christmas parade held in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The 74th Annual Burlington Christmas Parade was held on Saturday afternoon. The parade came after a pause on large-scale events throughout 2020. Community businesses, organizations, dance groups, school marching bands and other festive floats all gathered during the parade. The floats made their way through the streets of downtown Burlington and […]
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX8 News

NC budget item may target Toyota for Greensboro-Randolph Megasite

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A provision buried on Page 293 of the state budget that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law on Thursday has resurrected chatter about the potential for a new tenant for the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. Senate Bill 105 approves $338 million toward improvements that could lure a manufacturer to the 1,800-plus […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy