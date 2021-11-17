ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Man shot while pulled over near the interstate in Arkansas

By Andrew Ellison
 4 days ago

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. – – Gunfire rang out near the interstate in Blytheville, Arkansas Tuesday during a wild chain of events.

Police said a driver was shot around 3 p.m. while he was pulled over near the on ramp to I-55 South.

They said he was adjusting a load on his trailer when suddenly a man on foot appeared and opened fire but investigators haven’t said or don’t know why that man pulled the trigger.

Investigators said the wounded driver jumped in his truck and tried to get away but crashed in a ditch where another driver passing by stopped to help him.

At that point, police said the gunman attacked that driver too who pulled out his own gun and shot the alleged assailant.

18-year-old charged after Olive Branch Walmart carjacking

Police said the first driver and his attacker were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Jordan Warren drives through that area for work every day.

“That could have been me,” he said. “I could have been in that situation. I mean, I could have been like in the crossfire I guess you could say.”

Investigators haven’t said if the gunman or the guy who pulled over and allegedly shot him will face any charges.

Comments / 14

Fringe
4d ago

Well I can tell you! The gun man WiLL be charged with attempted murder and the Good Samaritan acting in self defense will be hailed a hero! The End!

Reply
30
Nelvakay Warren
4d ago

You got that right! The last 2 generations dropped the ball and didn't teach them about the Holy Spirit, God and Jesus Christ. And since prayer was taken out of school, no one is addressing the situation.

Reply
17
RedRaven36
4d ago

A wonderful case for the 2nd amendment. Mental illness is the original American pandemic! The only inoculation is a return to God. Sick society.

Reply
8
