Yale takes it turn clobbering Siena men’s basketball, 82-54

By Mike MacAdam
Daily Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — On a day when Jackson Stormo and Nick Hopkins traditionally might blow out some candles, the Yale men’s basketball team blew out Siena. The two Siena veterans both celebrated birthdays on Tuesday, but it was the Bulldogs who were celebrating after an 82-54 victory over Siena before 4,729 at...

dailygazette.com

College Basketball
