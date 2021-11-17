Yale takes it turn clobbering Siena men’s basketball, 82-54

Cuesta Men's Basketball lost to #2 Sequoias, 82-68, and dropped its second straight game in the Cougars' 52nd Hinson's Tire Pro's Tournament. The Cougars looked strong in the opening minutes, but then the Giants got hot from outside and converted eight of their 11 three-point shots to quickly build a lead of more than 20 points. Cuesta got back on track in the second half, with both Juani Dassie (Marcos Juarez, ARG) and Moritz Schneider (Zurich, SUI) coming off the bench score double digits, including a combined four three-pointers. Starters Darryl Brooks II (Menemonee Falls, WI) and Reumang Emagna (Charleroi, BEL) also contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively, as the only other Cougars to reach double digits. The loss drops Cuesta to 1-2 on the season.

BASKETBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO