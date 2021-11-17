ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Hong Kong customs seize smuggled lobsters amid Australia ban

By ZEN SOO
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG -- Hong Kong authorities said Tuesday they seized a total of over 4,000 pounds of live lobsters and sea cucumbers believed to be bound for mainland China, months after Beijing restricted imports of the crustaceans from Australia as tensions escalated between the two countries. Hong Kong Customs...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

U.S. threatens military response to China in South China Sea dispute

The State Department on Friday warned China that it risks military action from the United States in response to Chinese coast guard efforts to block the resupply of a Philippines island outpost. The department said in a statement that the Chinese coast guard operation Tuesday blocking Philippine resupply ships and...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Lobsters#Hong Kong Customs#Australian#Chinese
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Chinese professor at top European university studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude without telling his bosses on campus

A Chinese professor at a top European university has been revealed to have studied monkey brains to help Beijing's military fight wars at high altitude, without telling his bosses on campus. Guojie Zhang studied at Denmark's University of Copenhagen, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Australia
Country
China
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
Washington Examiner

Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's maritime escalation

China is escalating its imperial conquest of the South China Sea. On Tuesday, Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons against Philippine supply boats, blocking their attempt to resupply forces guarding the Second Thomas Shoal. Located well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, the Shoal is nonetheless claimed by China. The enduring ludicrousness of China's South China Sea claims notwithstanding (the Thomas Shoal is 720 miles from the nearest Chinese territory), President Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's escalation. A fake strong man, Duterte has spent the past five years making himself Xi Jinping's favorite puppet. Indeed, Duterte has acted far more akin to a Chinese communist viceroy than the leader of a once proud and vibrant democracy.
POLITICS
spectrumnews1.com

Hong Kong's M+ museum opens amid censorship controversy

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s swanky new M+ museum — Asia’s largest gallery with a billion-dollar collection — is set to open on Friday amid controversy over politics and censorship. M+ boasts 183,000 square feet (17,000 square meters) of exhibition space, 33 galleries and over 6,400 works in its...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian secret exports to USA and other NATO countries rise sharply

These deliveries include weapons, ammo and supplies of enriched uranium. Exports of classified goods from Russia to NATO and other countries increased dramatically in 2021, according to a report by Russian business daily RBK, citing customs data. Among these countries are the U.S., Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Estonia, the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Hong Kong authorities deny visa to Economist journalist

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities declined to renew a visa for a foreign journalist working for The Economist without any explanation, the magazine said. Sue-Lin Wong, who is Australian, was based in Hong Kong and covered China and the southern semi-autonomous city. “We regret their decision. ... We...
POLITICS
The Independent

Peng Shuai missing: China ignores claims as #MeToo moment poses new test for Beijing

The Chinese government has claimed it is “not aware” of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai amid growing internaional concern over the welfare of the tennis star.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation”. Earlier, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) threatened to pull its tournaments from China in protest at the treatment of Peng, who has not been seen in public since accusing a former Communist Party politician of coercing her into sex.The former doubles world number one disappeared shortly after making the allegations against ex-vice premier Zhang Gaoli in a message posted to Twitter on 2 November.Steve Simon, WTA chief executive, told various US media outlets on Thursday the tour would consider pulling tournaments worth tens of millions of dollars out of China."We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it," he told CNN in an interview. "Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business. Women need to be respected and not censored.”
TENNIS
Reuters

Hong Kong IPO detour turns into rockier road

HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese companies may have to re-route yet again. After ride-hailing service Didi Global’s (DIDI.N) U.S. initial public offering debacle in July read more , closer scrutiny of companies housing sensitive data sparked anticipation that Hong Kong’s bourse would benefit at New York’s expense. A new draft rule from the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China, however, would require a similar security review for would-be market debutants in the Asian financial hub.
TRAFFIC
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
130K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy