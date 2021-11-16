Holiday season: How companies can celebrate creatively in a pandemic world

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A year after the COVID-19 transformed the holiday shopping season, many major retailers will still be keeping their doors closed on Thanksgiving. On Monday, Target announced that they will no longer be opening on Thanksgiving Day from now on. It’s a major change from basically a decade ago, when Target and other big box stores started opening on Thanksgiving to get a jump on the holiday sales rush. Many other major retailers will also be keeping their doors closed for at least this Thanksgiving. The following is a list of stores in the greater Sacramento area that will be closed: Best Buy Burlington Costco Dick’s Sporting Goods Hobby Lobby Home Depot Ikea Kohl’s Macy’s Marshalls Nordstrom REI Sam’s Club Target T.J. Maxx Walmart Some retailers will be open on Thanksgiving, but most are drug stores: CVS Dollar Tree Old Navy Rite Aid Walgreens Most local grocery stores (like Nugget, Safeway, and the Raley’s permutations) will be open until the early afternoon on Thanksgiving. Other stores, like Trader Joe’s, will be closed.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO