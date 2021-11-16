ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

What if my car is towed?

waterburyvt.com
 8 days ago

From November 15 – April 15 if you...

www.waterburyvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsWest 9

What is happening with used & new cars?

ODESSA, Texas — Shortages - we seem to be hearing more and more about them. One of those being chips, and we are not talking about the food. A chip shortage has been affecting the production of many everyday items, like phones and household appliances. These chips also are important for car production.
ODESSA, TX
foxlexington.com

Used cars to avoid buying right now

Used car prices have seen record highs over the past 15 months as the result of the global microchip shortage. According to a recent iSeeCars.com analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales, used car prices increased 26.2 percent, or $6,454, compared to the same period the previous year. Some...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E S Transport
CBS Sacramento

Vacaville Police Return Stolen Vehicle

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – After receiving an alert about a stolen vehicle, Vacaville officers were able to get the car back to its owner. Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a hit from an Automated License Plate Reader system about a stolen car near the outlets. After responding, they found that the stolen vehicle, a black Nissan Altima, had recently been bought by the driver’s son on Craigslist for $500. Unfortunately for the buyer, however, officers were able to get the vehicle back to its rightful owner in Concord. The Vacaville Police Department says that this is a reminder that we should be wary this holiday season about buying online. Make sure you do so in safe areas and verify the seller’s credentials.
VACAVILLE, CA
abc23.com

Tow Truck Driver Funeral

And this is just so sad, For a tow truck driver who was killed in an accident last weekend was held in State College today and Douglas Braff attended the funeral, where the driver was honored by so many. Douglas, what can you tell us about it?. This community has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AutoExpress

What is an immobiliser and does my car have one?

First used in 1992, Immobilisers are security devices that have been compulsory on all new vehicles sold in England and Wales since October 1998. This means that as long as your car - or a car you are looking at buying - was first registered after that date, it will have this security feature as standard.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Dearborn Press & Guide

Men ticketed, cars towed for drag racing in Dearborn

Two men were ticketed, and both cars were towed after police caught the pair drag racing on Michigan Avenue near I-94 at about 10:40 p.m. Nov. 7. The first car was a white 2013 Nissan Infiniti G37, with a dealer license plate. The second car was a black 2012 Ford Fusion.
DEARBORN, MI
WOWT

South Omaha couple’s car wrongfully towed by police

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A south Omaha couple woke up to quite the shock one morning when their car was being towed without warning. But they didn’t have to call the police because that’s who took it. It was around 5:00 a.m. on a Thursday when one home security camera...
OMAHA, NE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Highway 12 Closed Near Suisun City for Hours Following Crash

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, an automobile accident shut down a major intersection near Suisun City, California, for three hours. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) ordered Highway 12 closed in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue from around 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Details of the Highway 12 Crash. In the...
SUISUN CITY, CA
Jalopnik

Here's Everything Wrong With My 13 Cars

I’m not entirely sure how this happened, but I own 13 cars. And what’s strange is that I just sold a bunch, meaning the vehicle flow rate into my yard must be higher than the vehicle flow rate out of it. This means continuity (the conservation of vehicular mass) does not apply to my abode. This concerns me.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is A Crossover Car?

A crossover car is a type of automobile. Also known as a crossover utility vehicle, CUV, or crossover SUV–they share a chassis with a car. But a crossover is larger than a car, often with more ground clearance. The difference between a crossover and an SUV comes down to how the vehicle was constructed.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy