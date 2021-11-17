ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities

By Kirsty Needham
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WatBo_0cz0MVgs00

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australia says it has toughened foreign interference rules for universities to stop self-censorship on campuses and the covert transfer of sensitive technology, before hundreds of thousands of international students are expected to return as borders closed by the COVID-19 pandemic re-open.

International education is Australia's fourth-largest export industry, with China the biggest source of fee-paying students.

Home Affairs minister Karen Andrews said on Wednesday the foreign interference guidelines will protect universities and students from "hostile foreign actors and intelligence services; who have been known to target sensitive research, muzzle debate, and intimidate foreign students".

Australia is concerned its commercial advantage could be lost by unwanted technology transfer, and by researchers not declaring affiliations with militaries or governments in countries that don't rank highly on transparency or democracy indices, the guidelines said.

Universities will determine which staff will be required to undergo checks on their links to foreign governments or companies.

High numbers of Chinese students at Australian universities have created an environment of self-censorship with lecturers avoiding criticism of Beijing and Chinese students staying silent in fear of harassment, Human Rights Watch said in June.

The new guidelines don't name China, but feature case studies that parallel incidents involving China and the harassment of Hong Kong protesters on Australian campuses since 2019, as well as pressure on a university from a country's consulate to retract an academic paper on COVID-19 because it embarrassed the foreign government.

Australia, which passed its first foreign interference law in 2018, sparking a dispute with China, defines the term as activity that is coercive, clandestine or corrupting, and distinct from the normal lobbying activity of a foreign government.

The tougher rules come after ties worsened last year when Australia called for an independent probe into the origins of the novel coronavirus, sparking trade reprisals hitting Australian goods ranging from barley and coal to wine.

The European Commission has said it is also developing foreign interference rules for European universities.

The Chinese embassy in Canberra wrote to Australia's parliament to complain that Senator James Paterson, chair of its intelligence committee, last week gave a speech to the European Parliament outlining how Australia's foreign interference rules were a response to the threat from China.

The "so-called security threat of China's influence in Australia" was false information, a copy of the Chinese complaint reviewed by Reuters said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
TheConversationAU

How can Australia get cracking on emissions? The know-how we need is in our universities

Australia has been slow to join the global shift towards decarbonisation and lower emissions. Now, ready or not, the world is on the verge of a climate action crescendo. Australia can choose what to do next: act meaningfully and with determination; dither and have its hand forced; or, at worst, face punishing measures such as tariffs. Despite our lumbering start, we are in a fortunate position. We do not need to start from scratch to green our economy and participate wholly in the decarbonisation revolution. While Australia debates “where to from here” as world leaders come together for COP26 in Glasgow,...
MANUFACTURING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Australia will pay a price for its shambolic foreign policy

A scathing critique of Australia's foreign policy by former Labor PM Paul Keating has caused shockwaves Down Under. But he is correct to highlight the folly of the hardline attitude towards China and disrespect shown to France. On Wednesday, the former prime minister delivered an important and provocative speech at...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Andrews
AFP

Protests cast spotlight on Chinese factories in Serbia

When Dung Nguyen left Vietnam to work abroad, the 37-year-old said he'd been assured he would be employed by a German company in Serbia, only to have his passport taken away upon arrival at a Chinese-run factory where conditions were dire. The situation at the factory and the alleged deception used to lure employees has made headlines in Serbia after Nguyen and hundreds of other Vietnamese went on strike this week. The strike that started on Wednesday was a rare show of defiance by labourers at a Chinese-backed enterprise in the country. Beijing has invested billions in Serbia and neighbouring Balkan countries in recent years, hoping to expand its economic footprint in central Europe.
LABOR ISSUES
Log Cabin Democrat

Is China in the 2020s like Germany in the early 1900s?

Mark Twain is often given credit for the quote, “History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.” The quote emphasizes that events do not always unfold in the same way, but they often unfold in similar ways. The tale of China’s military ambitions as a great power, just now starting to be told, may end up sharing similarities with the tale of Germany’s military ambitions from the early 1900s. Both tales start with a country’s economy growing so quickly that the country moved from being a minor power to becoming a great power. Germany used its newfound economic might to build a powerful military, which it used in an attempt to expand its territory. China has sent signals that it intends to use its military to pursue the same goal. The strategic decisions that China makes about where and when to enter into conflicts will determine if it is successful or if it suffers setbacks like Germany did.
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Why do Australian states need a national curriculum, and do teachers even use it?

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority released a proposed revision of the foundation to year 10 national curriculum for public consultation in April. Since then, the draft national curriculum — the final version of which will be released in 2022 – has caused much controversy. Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge has perhaps been its fiercest critic. In September 2021, Tudge wrote an opinion piece in The Australian newspaper, saying he will not support the draft in its current form. He noted the revised curriculum, which was meant to simplify the previous one, was “a ridiculously long and unwieldy document”. The...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Education#Hong Kong#Human Rights Watch#Chinese#Australian
dallassun.com

Australia mocks China's 'silly AUKUS concerns

Australia's Defense Minister derided a senior Chinese diplomat's comments as 'silly? and ?comical,? after the latter dubbed Canberra's trilateral nuclear-powered submarine pact with the US and UK a threat to peace. During a television interview on Friday, Peter Dutton said acting Chinese Ambassador Wang Xining was "probably reading off a...
CHINA
Reuters

Japan's foreign minister says China invited him for visit

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday he has been invited to visit China. Hayashi said in an interview on Fuji TV that his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi invited him during a phone call on Thursday. He said he was considering his response and nothing had been decided yet, the network said.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Country
China
Reuters

China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan

BEIJING/VILNIUS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania on Sunday, expressing strong dissatisfaction with the Baltic State after Taiwan opened a de facto embassy there, escalating a row that has sucked in Washington. China views self-ruled and democratically governed Taiwan as its territory with no right...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo conveys concerns to Beijing as Chinese ships enter Japanese waters

Tokyo [Japan], November 20 (ANI): Japan has conveyed its concerns to Beijing after a Chinese naval ship sailed in Japan's waters of its southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. A Chinese naval ship had sailed in Japan's waters earlier this week off its southwestern prefecture, the country's Defence Ministry said on Friday.
CHINA
Times Daily

UK govt vows to toughen rules for lawmakers after ethics row

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday proposed a ban on lawmakers acting as “paid consultants” and promised to tighten ethics rules in response to scandals over lobbying and outside jobs that have tarnished U.K. politics. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
JOBS
Washington Times

U.S. threatens military response to China in South China Sea dispute

The State Department on Friday warned China that it risks military action from the United States in response to Chinese coast guard efforts to block the resupply of a Philippines island outpost. The department said in a statement that the Chinese coast guard operation Tuesday blocking Philippine resupply ships and...
MILITARY
MSNBC

Dr. Vin Gupta: Vaccine rules for foreign travelers ‘a great move towards’ standardizing traveler safety

NBC’s Rehema Ellis and Dr. Vin Gupta join Andrea Mitchell as the U.S. reopens its borders to vaccinated international travelers from dozens of countries including most of Europe, China, and India. “This is a movement towards us accepting, from foreign travelers, a WHO-approved vaccine, or at least emergency listed vaccines, so that’s really great for all those travelers who have received two doses of a non-Pfizer non-Moderna vaccine, which still appear to be very effective against preventing hospitalization,” says Dr. Gupta. “This is a great move towards standardizing what it means to be safe.”Nov. 8, 2021.
PHARMACEUTICALS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy