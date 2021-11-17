ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit Claims Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Illegally Transferred Immigrants To ICE

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced Tuesday it is suing the Sacramento County sheriff claiming his office illegally transferred immigrants to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The lawsuit claims Sheriff Scott Jones is breaking state law.

The suit — which was filed Monday on behalf of Sacramento resident Michael Echeveste and area nonprofits United Latinos and NorCal Resist — alleges the sheriff’s office illegally transferred immigrants to ICE after the inmates have completed their jail sentences instead of releasing them back to their families and communities.

Examples were cited, including one claiming the sheriff’s office told ICE that Echeveste was getting released, so they could cuff him as he left Rio back in 2018.

Additionally, the ACLU said the sheriff’s office was violating California’s sanctuary law — the California Values Act — stating that “only a serious criminal conviction grants local law enforcement the legal authority to notify ICE about a person’s upcoming release from jail, or to transfer them to ICE.” The ACLU said it obtained documents that show the sheriff’s office “improperly notifies ICE of the impending release of immigrants from one of two county jails, the Rio Consumnes Correctional Center (RCCC), and works to transfer them to ICE custody, even when they lack legal grounds to do so.”

“Through this lawsuit, I hope to give a voice to other people who are going through this situation, other people who might not know English as well as me, since I was raised out here in California,” Echeveste said in a news release from the ACLU. “Just because we weren’t born here doesn’t mean we’re not human and that we’re not deserving of rights. I’m very lucky to have a lot of help in fighting this, and I want other people to be able to fight for their rights too.”

CBS13 reached out to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for comment but they said it is department policy to not comment on pending litigation.

CBS Sacramento

Pipers Plead Not Guilty In Roman Lopez Murder Investigation

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Jordan and Lindsay Piper, the dad and step-mom charged with murdering 11-year-old Roman Lopez last year in Placerville, say they are not guilty. The Pipers entered the pleas in Placer County. Roman was living with the Pipers and seven other kids in January 2020 when he was found dead in a bin in his family’s basement. The couple was arrested one year later on child abuse and torture charges. Lindsay is also charged with poisoning. Murder charges were added earlier this month after nearly two years of investigation into Roman’s death. Family members told CBS13 they know the kids who were living inside the house where Roman was living shared new information with police. The Pipers remain in jail with no chance of bail and are next expected in court on Dec. 17.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Accused Of Killing Young Niece Isabel Martin And Another Person Appears In Court

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tyrice Martin, the man accused of killing two people — including his own 7-year-old niece — did not enter a plea when he faced a judge Friday afternoon. Tyrice, 22, is set to appear in court again in January, and he will remain in jail until then. Police say he shot and killed a neighbor in the Upper Land Park area of Sacramento. His niece, Isabel Martin, was caught in the crossfire. Family members say Tyrice fought with a neighbor the day before the shooting. Family also told CBS13 such a huge amount of loss may have started over something as meaningless as cigarettes. Tyrice was also found to have a long criminal history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thousands Of Kaiser Employees In California Strike For Second Day

MANTECA (CBS13) – Thousands of Kaiser employees across northern California are walking off the job for the second day in a row. Video shows employees striking outside the Kaiser Medical Center in Manteca — all to show support for hospital engineers who have been on strike for two months, demanding higher pay. “We just want Kaiser to, you know, come to the table and actually try to bargain to come up with a fair contract that’s good for our employees and also safe for our patients,” said E.R. Nurse Tina Reaves. The health care system is taking steps to scale down some non-urgent services like radiology and lab work. It issued a statement Friday that read, in part: “The union insists it receive much more in some cases nearly 2 times more than other union agreements covering Kaiser Permanente employees. We are optimistic that we can resolve the remaining issues with Local 39.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Roseville City Hall Scandal Includes Arrest, Allegations Of Misusing Public Funds

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville City Hall scandal has left a longtime employee facing felony charges of misusing public funds. Kenneth Glotzbach, 54, is the City of Roseville’s assistant director of waste water utilities. He is now facing big trouble for how he handled the hiring of 32-year old Marisa Tricas. Court documents show Glotzbach first met Tricas in Washington DC in 2018, then created a position for a water project that did not exist in 2019, allegedly lying to Roseville city councilmembers to get funding for it. He arranged for her moving expenses and paid for her law school tuition, all using...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sgt. Nicole Gee Of Sacramento To Be Awarded Congressional Gold Medal Posthumously

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS13/CNN) – The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that would award the Congressional Gold Medal to 13 US service members killed in a terrorist attack outside Kabul’s airport in August, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. Among the 13 U.S. service members is Sgt. Nicole L. Gee of Sacramento, as well as three other veterans from California that lost their lives in the line of duty. The bill was unanimously passed by the House in late October, two months after the service members were killed as they assisted with the US’ military evacuation...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Death Of Woman Found In Modesto Home Near Airport Ruled Homicide

MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a Modesto home Friday morning, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. The body was found inside of a home just a few blocks northwest of the city’s airport. Deputies were dispatched to the home after a caller — shortly after 6:30 a.m. — requested a welfare check for a possibly deceased woman at a residence along Canal Street, the sheriff’s office said. When no one answered the deputies’ knocks on the front door, they entered to find the woman dead. Though the woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff’s office did not have any details on the circumstances of her death. Her name has also not yet been released. An individual was detained in connection to the investigation, but the sheriff’s office had not announced an arrest as of Friday afternoon. No further information was available.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

College Professor Gary Stephen Maynard Charged With Intentionally Starting California Wildfires

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A college professor accused of starting fires near the Dixie Fire earlier this year has been formally charged with starting four wildfires. A federal grand jury has returned a five-count indictment against Gary Stephen Maynard, 47, of San Jose, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. He’s being charged with arson to federal property and setting timber afire, The fires happened in the area of the Dixie Fire in Shasta Trinity National Forest and Lassen National Forest while the Dixie Fire was burning. Some of the fires were behind firefighters battling the Dixie Fire, the indictment alleges. Maynard’s alleged...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

$57.7 Million Grant Awarded To California For Four Projects, One In Yolo County

WASHINGTON (CBS13) – On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that a grant of $57.7 million is being awarded to California for four special projects. The first project is aimed at reconnecting the City of Oakland, which will receive $14.5 million aimed at improving mobility, safety, and quality of life. The second project, aimed to improve transportation in California, will award $24 million to the California High-Speed Rail Authority. The third project is for the San Francisco County Transportation Authority which will receive $18 million to replace seven seismically deficient bridges and bring the existing bridges up to current standards. The fourth...
CALIFORNIA STATE
