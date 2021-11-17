ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Which Hudson Valley Turkey Trot is Underway All Month Long?

By Paty Quyn
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As someone who has lived in the New Paltz area for years, I have always thought it was great how it seems for every holiday there is some kind of community tradition. Both the Town and the Village of New Paltz seem to make great locations for events that help local...

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Take a Ride on the Scenic ‘Goat Trail’ In the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is full of scenic wonders. One of those beautiful views can be found by simply driving on the Goat Trail. I've lived in the Hudson Valley for over 30 years, but I can honestly say I've never heard of the goat trail until this week. Apparently, this is the nickname given to a winding, scenic road that has some of the best views in the area.
TRAVEL
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Orange County Winter Market Opens for the Season

The winter season is almost here, and that means lots of celebrating and eating for the holidays. I think one of the things I miss when the winter hits is shopping at the local farmers markets. It’s so nice to know where your food is coming from, and the Hudson Valley is well known for its bounty. So how do you get your hands on local products for the winter?
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

One of America’s Top Thanksgiving Fishing Spots is in Upstate New York

Thanksgiving is a time when families and friends gather to give thanks for what they've got and to enjoy lots of good food. But for some, it may be a day for some tranquil peace and quiet far away from the rat race. For those looking for some good spots to fish, you'll be happy to know one of America's best fishing towns for Thanksgiving is right here in the state of New York. Granted, it's a little bit of a hike from the Hudson Valley, but it's a long weekend for most, so get ready for a road trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Paltz, NY
Society
New Paltz, NY
Government
City
New Paltz, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New Business Looks to Open at Abandoned Rt. 9 Eyesore

A sprawling, 30,000-square-foot showroom that's been empty for years may soon reopen as a new business. A few years ago we posted a photo gallery of 21 abandoned stores that were scattered up and down Route 9 in Dutchess County. We're happy to report that in the four years since then, several of those buildings have either already been reopened or have plans in the works to be remodeled.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
#Thanksgiving#Hudson Valley Turkey Trot#The Family Of New Paltz#The New Paltz Turkey Trot#The Turkey Trot#Newpaltztureytrot Com
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie Colleges Annual Christmas Concerts Return In-Person

If you are looking for a more traditional way to celebrate Christmas this year that's filled with carols, community, and lights, then make a trip to Poughkeepsie this December. Both Vassar and Marist Colleges are offering their Lessons and Carols the first weekend in December, which are free to the public. Marist College holds its Ecumenical Service of Lessons and Carols on Saturday, December 4th at 3 pm. The service will be at the Redeemed Christian Fellowship, which will include the likes of the Marsit Singers, Handbell Choir, and Orchestra. They ask that you register by Wednesday, December 1st. On Sunday, December 5th, Vassar College will be hosting their Annual Service of Lessons and Carols at the Vassar Chapel starting at 7 pm. This service will feature the Vassar College Choir, Chamber Singers, Women’s Chorus, and Cappella Festiva Chamber Choir. Again, you can register online for free tickets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Wine Down’ & Get Your Floral Design On This Holiday Season

The older I get, the less interested I am in passing gifts back and forth to my friends that don't have true meaning behind them. Let me explain. Sure I love receiving a gift from a friend or family member that they saw and immediately thought of me, but sometimes, I just feel like we pass the same gift card or scarf back and forth to check off that persons name in the gift column, do you follow?
NEW PALTZ, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New Business on Rte 9 Poughkeepsie Opens in Time for the Holidays

It’s been over 6 months since we first reported that a new business would be opening up on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie where the Poughkeepsie Inn used to be. The motel sat empty for a few years, so it was great news that there was going to be a cool new business there. Well, this week that business will finally be opening its doors to the public. Just in time for holiday shopping.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Mid Hudson Civic Center President Suddenly Resigns

The president of the Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie reportedly resigned last week and it was unexpected by many. According to the Daily Freeman, Danielle Anderson resigned from her position at MJ Nesheiwat Convention Center (formerly known as Mid Hudson Civic Center) on Friday, Nov. 12. and the resignation is effective immediately. Anderson's husband Sheriff Butch Anderson passed away in September. "I have to concentrate on my family and my babies need their mother more than ever. Having my husband pass away has shown me that family needs to be first and foremost above all else", Anderson said. The board will begin a search for a new president in the coming days according to Civic Center Chairman Michael McCormack.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New Traffic Pattern Begins on Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Traffic patterns are changing once again in the Hudson Valley. If you find yourself commuting on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge be prepared for another change. It seems like for the last few years there has been never-ending construction on the Newburgh Beacon bridge. Well, we have some good news and not-the-best news. The good news, the New York State Bridge Authority announced on Facebook that we've made some progress stating:
BEACON, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

