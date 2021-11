Hospital beds are becoming more rare in the midst of a COVID surge combined with staffing shortages straining hospitals statewide, and in response to the hospital crisis, a committee has drafted a statewide plan based on a tiered system for worst case scenarios. Anuj Mehta, from Denver Health drafted a hospital crisis care plan as the state has reactivated Crisis Standards of Care Plan. “The last step is triage. And, by triage I mean unfortunately, allocating certain resources to some patients, and maybe other patients receiving less than standard or allocating more palliative options to them,” said Mehta.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO