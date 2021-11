FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — A 490-acre (200-hectare) solar energy farm in Maine is now online and connected to the regional power grid. The $110 million, 76.5-megawatt solar farm in Farmington is touted as the biggest in New England. NextEra is the developer of the solar project that will power close to 17,000 New England homes annually.

