Fact or Fiction: New rule allows Facebook to use photos without permission?

By Michael Rozzen
San Diego Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KGTV) — A post you’ve probably seen a lot lately claims a new rule allows Facebook, or Meta as it's...

www.10news.com

